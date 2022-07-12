River Bend Place will open to residents on July 15

ONTARIO — “Currently our waitlist is between 100-150 households,” wrote Clayton Crowhurst, housing developer with Northwest Housing Alternatives, the organization behind the River Bend Place housing development, in an email received on Friday.
River Bend Place has 56 new units and is described as “one of the largest construction projects in Malheur County history” in the news release. The long-awaited facility marks its grand opening at 10 a.m. Friday. It is noteworthy that the facility has a new address: 998 Fortner Street. It was formerly 1085 N. Oregon St. when it was the Presbyterian Care Center.
The community is urged to gather at the facility for the unveiling of the location and its amenities.
The newspaper sought additional information about the project prior to the big day by reaching out to Crowhurst.
River Bend Place is the eighth development from Northwest Housing Alternatives in eastern Oregon, according to some “fast facts” released by the organization in an email received on Monday.
In his email, Crowhurst outlined some of what this facility will have to offer to residents in terms of on-site supportive services. These include general case management, mental health care and counseling, medication management, and translation, as well as other services, he said.
“For staffing we will have a full-time property manager and maintenance person; and part time staff including: resident services coordinator, housing case manager for households coming out of homelessness, mental health care case managers, and DHS benefits navigators,” he wrote.
Crowhurst also described how there will be “on-site” general health care in addition to care to be offered at a “soon-to-be-built neighborhood clinic run by Valley Family Health Care.”
“We’re all super excited to be a the end of construction and to be able to start moving families in,” he said.
