Ontario — Members of the community and visitors gathered at the opening of River Bend Place, an affordable housing unit complex in Ontario. The site of the residential units is the redeveloped Presbyterian Community Care Center which now has a new address, 998 Fortner Street, to go with the new name and function of the property. The former address was: 1085 N. Oregon St.
Clayton Crowhurst, Housing Developer with Northwest Housing Alternatives, was “strapped for words” after seeing the turnout for the grand opening.
“I think I’m just so impressed to see it come together today,” stated Crowhurst with a smile.
He described how “tens of thousands of hours” went into this project and how people in Ontario will now have more “safe, decent housing in Ontario.”
Trell Anderson, Executive Director of Northwest Housing Alternatives, was available to remind members of the community that this grand opening is “a big day for sure” saying how this project was “over four years in the making.”
He said how the organization needed to “identify housing needs” in the community, then find a feasible location for the project before applying for the necessary permits before closing on a construction loan. Anderson said this process can be lengthy, but “every community is different” and “it takes a lot of people” to get a project like this completed.
He also said that “working with the city [of Ontario] was so smooth” as there was “no waiting for permits,” which differs from a more metropolitan area like Portland where waiting times for permits can last up to six months or longer.
Anderson noted that this housing unit complex has a “committed network of service providers” and how this is “not just a bricks and sticks success story,” but it is a way to “bring the community together.”
Another aspect that he noted when describing River Bend Place is how the organization wants to ensure that “our properties don’t stand out from existing properties” in the surrounding areas of each community they work in. Anderson said the organization wants to “offer dignity and respect to the community.”
“When residents come home, we want them to feel that awe of relief to have a home,” stated Anderson.
Northwest Housing Solutions works all over the state of Oregon and River Bend Place is the eighth property project the organization has developed in Eastern Oregon.
Anderson also said that there are “many funding sources” that go into a project such as this and this staggering of financial resources is called a “capital stack.”
“As hard as it is, we want to do it again,” said Anderson.
Speaking engagements
Emceeing the event was Anderson who looked out over the crowd and said how he was happy that there were “more people than we have chairs.”
One of the speakers to add their insights was District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, who said that people need to have “access to affordable housing” and how River Bend Place is a good development for this community.
“This is what we need to replicate,” he stated when addressing the crowd.
Lynn Findley, R-Vale, was also present saying, “I want you to look around and see what success looks like.” He mentioned how this project was made possible by partnerships with Valley Family Health Care and Community in Action.
“It takes a village to do it,” said Findley.
Andrea Bell, the Executive Director of Oregon Housing and Community Services, said she’s “so thankful to be here” and how this event represents “our shared values of the critical nature of housing.” She also described how affordable housing is “a necessity” and making projects like River Bend Place a reality is “far, far, far from easy.”
“Thank you for serving your community,” she told the crowd.
