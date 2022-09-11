Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — Ontario city officials and law enforcement officials from across Malheur County joined friends and family of Ordinance Officer Rick Reyna as he was sworn in Tuesday morning as a full officer with the Ontario Police Department.

The ceremony saw a standing room only crowd present at the Ontario Public Safety Training Center. Among those present were Reyna’s wife, Rachel Reyna, and two of their sons, Logan and Lorenzo. A third son, Brady, is on active duty as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps in Twentynine Palms, California and was not able to attend.



Tags

Load comments