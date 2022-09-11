ONTARIO — Ontario city officials and law enforcement officials from across Malheur County joined friends and family of Ordinance Officer Rick Reyna as he was sworn in Tuesday morning as a full officer with the Ontario Police Department.
The ceremony saw a standing room only crowd present at the Ontario Public Safety Training Center. Among those present were Reyna’s wife, Rachel Reyna, and two of their sons, Logan and Lorenzo. A third son, Brady, is on active duty as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps in Twentynine Palms, California and was not able to attend.
Reyna previously served for just less than three years as the city’s ordinance officer, accepting that position in January 2020.
“I think it speaks volumes, the amount of people that are here for your swearing-in. I know that you’re used to being sweared at,” said Ontario Mayor Riley Hill during the ceremony. “In my dealings with him, I can tell you that he is pleasant and a pleaser to the public.”
“I’m very proud of the work that you’ve done as our code enforcement officer for the last three years,” said Police Lt. James Cooper. “I know that you’re going to do good things with us, serving the community well.”
In an interview with the Argus following the ceremony, Reyna said his prior experience living in Ontario is what drove him to return and work in law enforcement. He attended schools in Ontario and Fruitland before his family moved to Fresno, California where he attended George M. DeWolf High School for his senior year.
“I love Ontario,” said Reyna. “I’m going to stay here, retire here, my family’s been raised here, my grandkids will be raised here. It’s a sweet town … I could have gone anywhere, but I chose to come back to Ontario, Oregon.”
He said the support of the department’s staff is among the reasons he chose to serve on this force.
Law enforcement has become a tradition for Reyna and his family; Rachel Reyna is presently a Jail Commander with the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and his father, Robert, is a retired captain, having served at Snake River Correctional Institution.
“I always wanted to get … into law enforcement and do something productive for our community and give back,” said Reyna. “I worked at Les Schwab’s for 14 years and was able to stay and retire from there, but I chose to go into another career path, I plan to give this 15 to 20 years, if I can.”
According to Police Chief Michael Iwai, Reyna had applied to become a sworn officer through several agencies.
“Rick has wanted to be a police officer for a long time, and he’s applied several times in several different organizations, and it just hasn’t worked out until this point,” said Iwai. “I know his wife worked with him to get him ready for the test … His next challenge is going to be academy of course, but he’s always wanted to be a police officer for the city of Ontario, and I’m glad things worked out. I think he’s going to be a good one.”
Reyna adds that while the ordinance officer position is presently vacant with his promotion, several applicants have their eyes on that job.
“We have some great candidates that have put in their applications for that position; The chief and lieutenant and the city managers and them will make a great decision, I’m sure they will … And I will be assisting with training those individuals. That way they know the ranks and what we’re doing here.”
Reyna said he looks forward to meeting more members of the community and providing mentorship to children.
