Young performers from Rhythm and Rhymes show off their gymnastic skills during the Spring Fair Parade in Fruitland in May. The group illustrated one of the reasons they won first place in the parade’s business category.
ONTARIO — In the 17th century, Isaac Newton discovered that an object in motion stays in motion and an object at rest stays at rest. The same law of motion has long been realized to be applicable to the human body and mind in regards to staying healthy.
A nonprofit dedicated to keeping the body and mind in motion through art and dance is hosting a fundraiser in Ontario this weekend to raise money for tuition for dancers.
Some of the funds will help with scholarships for those in need of help paying for classes. Some will help pay for competition fees, as members go to at least three per year, and possibly four during this season.
“It’s a good thing for the kids, because sometimes sitting front of computer games is just not as stimulating as getting the body moving,” said Carrie Draper.
She is the president of the nonprofit and also a dance coach for Rhythm & Rhymes. Draper said the entity offers dance classes for ages 2 to 100, with youth being the main clientele. She said there are a few classes for adults, too, with classes varying from dance to cheer tumbling, preschool and ninja warrior, and predominantly “body movement getting kids active.”
The Harvest Ho Down will include dinner, dance and live and silent auctions and is on Saturday. The event is at the Elks Lodge, 20 S.W. Third St., Happy Hour is at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m.
Rhythm & Rhymes offers dance classes for boys and girls. Draper said there are about 80 to 100 people in the local area taking classes there, with the oldest person taking line dancing being age 70.
Rhythm & Rhymes opened as a dance program with seven students in 2009. In 2014, the center rebranded in order to expand class offerings. It became a nonprofit organization in 2019.
Dance competitions fees aren’t the only cost dancers face. Draper said there also are monthly fees and the cost of outfits for special routines for solos, duets or trios.
This year marks the first that the nonprofit has hosted a big fundraiser, and officials hope to make it an annual affair.
Those who would like to help but are unable to attend the Harvest Ho Down can visit the Rhythm & Rhymes Art Center website, or contact Draper at (208) 739-8867.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.