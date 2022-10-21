220510-ie-springfairparade 24 w.jpg

Young performers from Rhythm and Rhymes show off their gymnastic skills during the Spring Fair Parade in Fruitland in May. The group illustrated one of the reasons they won first place in the parade’s business category.

ONTARIO — In the 17th century, Isaac Newton discovered that an object in motion stays in motion and an object at rest stays at rest. The same law of motion has long been realized to be applicable to the human body and mind in regards to staying healthy.

A nonprofit dedicated to keeping the body and mind in motion through art and dance is hosting a fundraiser in Ontario this weekend to raise money for tuition for dancers.



Load comments