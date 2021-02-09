ONTARIO
The motion to allow a rezoning leading to the development of an RV park was carried unanimously at the most recent meeting of the Ontario Planning Commission.
The commission’s virtual meeting was for the purpose of hearing a rezone request from H2MK, as represented by Paul Hilbig, for the rezoning of one of two parcels of land owned by the company to the same designation.
The request, to rezone one parcel of land from high density residential (RM-10) to heavy general commercial (C-2H) in order for both parcels to be designated as heavy general commercial. This move is to make way for a future RV in the area.
Some members of the community took to social media to ask where these parcels of land are located in town, to which, Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings replied in a Facebook thread.
“It’s the empty field across the street from the Social Security Office on SE 5th Avenue. The piece being rezoned is in the NW corner just south of the mobile home park,” wrote Cummings.
The development of an RV park in Ontario is something that Cummings has been working for several years to promote, according to an agenda report.
Hilbig, in addressing the commission, said that in developing the RV park, his company will have regulations that stipulate the “quality of RV that sits there,” in addition to having enclosures and landscaping around the dumpsters. He said there also will be “several full and part time people working there.”
Hilbig said his company will get the word out about the RV park digitally.
“We’ll be premarketing via our website,” said Hilbig.
Cummings noted that there were “no opponents” and the hearing was officially closed.
Commission member Cydney Cooke had a question for Hilbig asking what the project timeline is once work is set to begin and what the “estimated finish” might be.
“We want to get started as soon as possible,” replied Hilbig, explaining that he estimates that the building period will last approximately 5 to 6 months.
Hilbig said that the company wants to “avoid winter weather” and have construction done before then.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, in joining the discussion, said that he knew Cummings was interested in seeing something like this happen in Ontario since he had taken the job as city manager.
“I’m excited for this,” said Brown.
Commission member John Hall had a reminder for everyone at the meeting.
“All we’re doing is changing the zoning,” he stated, emphasizing they were not approving the park.
Commission member Ralph Poole offered his thoughts on the future RV park, saying, “I know this area has needed this kind of facility.”
The Commission motioned to approve the rezoning unanimously. The recommendation to rezone the lot will now go before the Ontario City Council for final approval, at its next meeting on at 6 p.m. Feb. 16.
