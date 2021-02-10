NYSSA
The Nyssa City Council has taken the first step in rezoning lots currently zoned as residential to make them commercial and allow for further expansion of an existing business.
The lots in question sit between Thompson and Commercial avenues on the city’s south side and are being changed from N-R2, duplex and residential, to Nyssa Commercial.
The owners of the lots are Marc and Tamara Bybee, through their company Anchorman Properties. They are currently operating packing businesses, Fiesta Farms, on adjoining lots which are zoned commercial and light industrial and have plans to expand their storage and packing facilities for onions, according to documents submitted during the public hearing portion during the Tuesday council meeting.
Since one of the lots is in the urban boundary, the hearing was held concurrently with the Malheur County Court and was moderated by County Planner Eric Evans. Following the hearing, during which there were only supporters testifying, the City Council adopted the findings of fact in support of the rezoning and passed the first reading of an ordinance putting the rezone in effect. Additional readings will be conducted in the near future.
I don’t see any reason not to use it,” Marc Bybee said in his testimony, “It think it is a good project for the city.
Jason Pearson, speaking for the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce said, “We need a business expansion. We can’t send more business to Idaho.
The project was supported by a number of other farmers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.