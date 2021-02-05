Rezone request for an RV park

ONTARIO
Ontario Planning Commission will hear a rezone request at its upcoming meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, which could lead to the development of an RV park in the city.
The request is being made by Paul Hilbig, who is representing H2MK, the owners of both parcels, “for a rezone of property from high density residential (RM-10) to heavy general commercial (C-2H). To match the lands to the east owned by H2MK, LLC.”
According to the agenda report prepared by Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings, the applicants own a parcel of land (tax lot 1901) which is currently zoned in the city as high density residential, and also own the land to the east (tax lot 1900) which comprises 9 acres. Tax lot 1900 is zoned as heavy general commercial.
The requested action is for the purpose of rezoning tax lot 1901 “to the same zoning as the owner’s adjacent land,” so both properties can be developed simultaneously “as one planned development.”
The agenda report also outlines how Cummings, functioning as economic development director, “has been working for several years to promote the development of an RV park in Ontario” as a way to serve those people who are recreational travelers in need of a place to stay over for an extended period of time.
In a phone interview with Cummings on Friday morning, he said that one of the reasons that he had been working on seeing the development of an RV park locally is due to the fact that it is a form of “affordable housing” in addition to recreation.
He said that he has noticed that people who stay at RV parks tend to form their own little communities with other RV owners and get to share travel stories with each other.
