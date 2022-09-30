Revenue from marijuana not as high as expected

Ontario's first recreational marijuana dispensary is pictured in October of 2019.  The city's revenues from local tax were nearly a quarter million shorter than projected for the 2021-22 fiscal year. This was announced by the finance director at a recent meeting after the final quarterly payment had been received.

 Griffin Hewitt, file |

The Argus Observer

ONTARIO — “We need to see what we have to cut to keep operating.”

Those were the words of Mayor Riley Hill on Tuesday night during the Ontario City Council’s second regular meeting of the month, after a discussion about local marijuana revenues from the previous fiscal year being far less than was initially projected.



