ONTARIO — “We need to see what we have to cut to keep operating.”
Those were the words of Mayor Riley Hill on Tuesday night during the Ontario City Council’s second regular meeting of the month, after a discussion about local marijuana revenues from the previous fiscal year being far less than was initially projected.
The city of Ontario’s final quarterly payment from the state for the 2021-22 fiscal year was about $250,000 less than expected, according to Finance Director Kari Ott. While it didn’t create a budget deficit, it could mean cuts for projects those revenues are expected to pay for in the current fiscal year, which began July 1.
Ott said the final payment was $657,911, and that the 21-22 budget had projected $3.5 million in marijuana revenues but only realized $3.3 million.
The reason it didn’t create a deficit is because of
carryover projects that were budgeted for 21-22 but didn’t get started. Additionally, during the current fiscal year, the council whittled a project expected to be paid for with projected marijuana revenues. In August, the council OK’d not using $225,000 budgeted to purchase a new dump truck, going with a retrofit option instead. As such, $147,000 was moved into the Contingency Fund.
Ott told the council that she and City Manager Dan Cummings had been talking in recent days about carryover projects that might not even happen this fiscal year “due to timing and other things.” As such, it is believed the city could still make a $500,000 payment for its liability in the Public Employee Retirement System.
“Trying to budget for this stuff is crazy,” Ott said. “We’ve had so many fluctuations, but this is the lowest we’ve had in a while by $360,000.”
With the first quarterly payment expected sometime in December, she suggested council members think about projects expected to be completed with those revenues this year and determine if there is anything to be put on hold.
Mayor Riley Hill commented that if those revenues continued to dip, the city “could be $500,000 to $800,000 short of what we projected.” Ott agreed.
That is the reason the city aims to fund projects with those revenues that are one-time costs.
“We look at the list to not spend because we won’t have the cash, what do we recommend to cut — not necessarily cut — but wait ‘til next year,” Ott said.
“That’s cutting,” Hill said.
Ott theorized that the reason the payments are tapering off is that two years into it being on the legal recreation market in Ontario, more dispensaries have opened and the market is adjusting to pricing and demand, having to price more competitively.
Hill said he had heard people were having to go back to work, having ran out of “free money,” referring to additional unemployment benefits that were doled out by state and federal governments during COVID-19.
Cummings said he had talked to three local dispensary owners and asked them their opinion. Those people told him that sales are still up but they have had to adjust prices due to the market stabilizing.
Council President Ken Hart asked Ott and staff to estimate how much less the marijuana revenue could be this year, based on that lower payment, and come back to the next meeting with a couple of options for the council to consider.
“We should really project out next year the best we can do so we can feel comfortable making decisions on honoring the chief’s request,” Hart said.
He was referencing a plea from Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai at the first meeting in September, in which Iwai pleaded with the council to find a way to fund another police officer in the current budget year, as well as create a transportation fund to move transients along who claim to be stuck in the area with no way to get to the next spot.
According to data from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, statewide sales have mostly declined since April of 2021.
That month, the state saw $110.8 million in overall sales — the highest point since recreational marijuana sales began in July of 2016. In February, the state hit its lowest point since March of 2020, and numbers in August were close to that mark again, with $82.1M in sales.
The trend is the same in Malheur County, where retail sales at Ontario stores have been among the highest in the state.
Malheur County had the second-highest sales in the state in March of 2021 with $10.368 million in sales that month.
In the same month of this year, Malhuer County trailed the previous year by more than a million dollars, earning $9.248 million. In June, sales were $8.377 million; July saw $8.5 million and there was $8.2 million in August.
