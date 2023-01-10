Kathy Oliver, retiring Nyssa food pantry manager, stands next to Joe Rodriguez, pantry president, as he honors her service to the community with a speech to party attendees on Jan. 4 at the Gathering Place Coffee House in Nyssa.
“Without volunteers, this couldn’t happen,” stated Kathy Oliver.
The retiring manager of the Nyssa Food Pantry was addressing attendees at her retirement party on Jan. 4. at The Gathering Place Coffee House in Nyssa.
She added that for an organization like the food pantry, “it’s feast or famine.”
Oliver said that the Nyssa Food Pantry operates on a budget of “$10,000 per year” and told attendees that “It’s the community that does this.”
“We couldn’t have done it if it wasn’t for the donations,” she said, “God has been good.”
Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret, one of many in attendance at the party, offered his own words of praise for the outgoing pantry manager, remarking on her retirement.
“It’s well-deserved, I’ll tell you that,” he said.
Oliver said how she was happy to see all the people who showed up saying, “it’s awesome.”
She thanked the people who have served with her at the pantry and said how the pantry board has “been really supportive.”
Oliver reassured the crowd that she’s “just retiring, not quitting” and that she’ll have “more free time to do the things [she] loves.”
Stepping away from the partygoers for a moment, she shared a special fond memory of the Argus Observer’s late reporter Larry Meyer, who covered news stories relating to the Nyssa Food Pantry during his 40-plus-year tenure at the newspaper. Oliver was quick to mention how Meyer would ask her about what items the pantry was most in need of so he could include that information in his stories.
“Larry was so good, so faithful. He was an awesome guy. He’ll be missed,” she said.
