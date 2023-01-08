ONTARIO — “Terry has always been the first to volunteer to help out with any and all community events and committees,” said City Manager Dan Cummings in the Man of the Year nomination form. He further stated multiple times that there were ‘too many to list’ when referring to Leighton’s achievements.
Throughout his time in Ontario, Terry Leighton has been involved in a plethora of committees, clubs and organizations, either directly or indirectly.
During an interview with the Argus Observer, Leighton stated that the construction of the training facility in Ontario has been a ‘monumental’ task, with the process stretching over three years, and still currently assists in training potential firefighters and police at the facility, which trains members spanning from New Meadows, ID, to Murphy, OR — nearly 30 separate fire departments. The facility was later dedicated to Leighton following his retirement party held on site.
“When I moved here, I decided that I wanted to be a part of the community, and this community welcomed me with open arms and I loved it here. I love dealing with the people, and it was a great experience for me,” he said. “And that starts from the department, the guys were amazing. I consider them as a family, and they still let me stay involved — to all the city staff…They have been so awesome to work with.”
As the retired fire chief, Leighton was heavily involved in the fire department through his career, along with being the President of the Snake River Valley Fire Association. Within Malheur County, Leighton was the County Fire Defense Board Chief, and has been involved with the State Fire Marshal as a result. Leighton was also titled the Chief of Ontario Rural Fire Protection District, in addition to leading Oregon State Fire Marshal Regional Hazmat Team #14, which covers thousands of miles with around a half dozen reports a year, according to Leighton.
“That’s why [the training facility] was so important to me… to educate firefighters around this part of the state, and through [Snake River Valley Fire Association], we were able to train a whole lot of firefighters,” said Leighton.
Leighton was heavily involved in the Malheur County Emergency Management Team which developed the Local Emergency Planning Committee to monitor and plan for disastrous situations, covering a large variety of emergencies such as hazmat, the railroad emergency plan, local national disaster plan, and more.
Leighton also took pride in the chances he had to visit the local schools to educate the youth about fire prevention, along with giving tours of the fire department. He also assisted with various events held at the schools.
However, his efforts to improve Ontario and the community only continued to increase.
A few years ago, the community was struck by a harsh winter known as ‘Snowmageddon’. Many businesses and homes were devastated by the heavy amounts of snow, and Leighton assisted the community in recovery through the Emergency Operations Center, EOC.
Following snowmageddon, the EOC switched gears, and prepared planning for the solar eclipse, which was followed by COVID-19.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Leighton was a member of the COVID-19 task force, and assisted in offering tests and vaccines, while even utilizing the fire department as a location for the tests and vaccines sites.
“It was really rewarding, honestly. To be able to see those people’s faces and associate with those people, it was a really rewarding time, and I enjoyed it,” he said.
Leighton also assisted a plethora of churches in the area during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, through various opportunities, including delivering disinfectant and assisting the facility in the process.
Although Leighton isn’t a member of the Ontario Community Church, he attended a mission in Mexico with other members of the community to assist in building a house.
Through opportunities in the community, Leighton has also helped at many trunk-or-treats in the area, and stated during the interview that he takes great pride in helping out with the trunk-or-treats.
Additionally, Leighton has been involved with a multitude of clubs, committees, and organizations throughout his time in Ontario, including the Boys and Girls Club, Boots and Blues, Four Rivers Health and Community, Snake River Economic Development Alliance, and more.
“This community cares about itself so much, and wants to make it better, a better place to live in. Whether it's the city, or other groups, everybody is working so much to try to make it the best place for everybody to live,” said Leighton. “I love this community, and it was a great place for me. Even though I’m moving back to my home, in Meridian, my wife and I are both going to stay very involved here, because we do feel that passionate about [Ontario].”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.