NYSSA — In addition to the work being done rework the pedestrian ramps at the intersections on Main Street, Nyssa residents will see some work on some cross streets Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Workers will be putting an asphalt overlay on South Third Street and on Fourth Street from Park Avenue to King Avenue, plus a short stretch on the west end of Emison Avenue.
Residents living along those sections of streets are urged not to park along them during the work.
