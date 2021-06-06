ONTARIO — The annual meeting for Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District includes a dinner, for which reservations are required.
According to a notice from the district, the event will be June 15, with dinner starting at 6 p.m. and the meeting following at 7 p.m. It will be at Frahm Produce, 418 King Ave., Ontario.
Reservations are due Wednesday, and can be made by phoning (541) 823-5130 or (541) 823-5143.
The meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities; anyone who needs accommodations, including for an interpreter, should phone (541) 823-5130 at least 48 hours before the public meeting.
