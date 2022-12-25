VALE — In September 2021, the Argus Observer brought you the story of Vale resident Angela Flying Eagle, 72. At that time, efforts were underway to evacuate U.S. citizens from Afghanistan amid the 2021 Kabul Airlift. Her husband, whose identity is redacted for his safety, is one of those citizens who were left behind.

Flying Eagle reached out to the Argus for help in telling her story, in a bid to light the fire under the feet of those who are able to help. To this day, however, her husband remains in Afghanistan, under Taliban rule.



