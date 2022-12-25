VALE — In September 2021, the Argus Observer brought you the story of Vale resident Angela Flying Eagle, 72. At that time, efforts were underway to evacuate U.S. citizens from Afghanistan amid the 2021 Kabul Airlift. Her husband, whose identity is redacted for his safety, is one of those citizens who were left behind.
Flying Eagle reached out to the Argus for help in telling her story, in a bid to light the fire under the feet of those who are able to help. To this day, however, her husband remains in Afghanistan, under Taliban rule.
On Dec. 12, Flying Eagle reached out to the Argus to share an update on the effort. In a Dec. 14 interview, she made it known exactly how she feels about the people she believes need to get her husband home, particularly the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
“I want to challenge U.S. CIS to meet me face to face in international media,” said Flying Eagle. “I am on my way to working with the U.N. The Pentagon has asked me, once I get my invasive cancer taken care of, to please be the one and only … American citizen to stand up to U.S. CIS and go to the U.N. because [President Joe Biden] blocked it. And I said, “You got it!’”
The Kabul Airlift took place between Aug. 15 and Aug. 30, 2021, with dozens of countries worldwide withdrawing vulnerable citizens from Afghanistan amid the collapse of the Islamic Republic there. Flying Eagle’s husband has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Afghanistan, and was present because of his social work there.
Despite help from Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, she says the government agency has been blocking her efforts in recent days.
“The Homeland Security office put in an emergency expedite, said I’d hear within one to two weeks. Heard nothing. I got a hold of Sen. Wyden’s office; They did a congressional inquiry expedite. They got back from them, ‘We don’t do expedite.’”
As a cancer patient, Flying Eagle acknowledges her condition threatened to spread to her brain as she undergoes treatment. Despite this, she said Citizenship and Immigration officials don’t openly recognize its severity.
“U.S. CIS says, ‘That’s not a serious medical condition.’ That’s why they are denying the expedites,” she said.
Flying Eagle, like her husband, is Muslim. She sought to clarify she does not take part in extremism, in her remarks.
“A lot of people confuse the two,” she said.
She also told the Argus that her difficulty getting her husband home is indicative of a much bigger problem the country has.
“I am finding that a lot of the system here does its best to harm American citizens.”
Despite her husband’s situation, the two remain in contact as circumstances permit.
“When he finds a safe place, I hear from him on Messenger and that’s it … It’s pretty bad over there, and he worked as a social specialist in the embassy, and anyone who worked with him in any of the embassies is targeted by the Taliban. He has survived this year, no thanks to U.S. CIS.”
Hank Stern, a representative for Wyden, wrote in a Dec. 15 email that Wyden continues to remain active in the effort to bring Flying Eagle’s husband home.
“Sen. Wyden’s office is in regular contact with Angela to help with her husband’s case,” wrote Stern. “Because of privacy restrictions, I cannot disclose details of the case but our office is working with her and federal immigration officials.”
As she continues working to get her husband out of Afghanistan, Flying Eagle, a Lakota warrioress, “Scottish Lassie” and an “All-American country girl,” will stand up to anyone who opposes her efforts.
“My grandfather had a saying; ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman on the warpath.’ I’ve gone through the White House, Pentagon, Homeland Security, Sen. Wyden … and U.S. CIS defies all of them. I look at it this way: If they’re doing it to me, they’re doing it to others. I’ve been told by one of those offices that they cannot find an American with guts enough to stand up to U.S. CIS. I publicly challenge them,” she said, adding “bring it on.”
The Argus has reached out to representatives from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The request was not returned before press time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.