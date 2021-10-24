NYSSA — Those who were out and about on Oct. 15 who saw a car loaded with bears, should be reassured: It was nothing to be afraid of. These were “rescue bears” being delivered to area first responders.
To date, more than 60 rescue bears have found a new home in Nyssa and Malheur County.
Courageous Kids Climbing is an organization based in McCall that provides free opportunities for people with special needs around the western United States. Many of their events are supported by first responders from the areas around their events.
According to Courageous Kids Climbing executive director Jeff Riechmann, in supporting these events, first responders gain first-hand experience in working with people with special needs. At the same time, the people with special needs learn not to be afraid of people in uniform.
This is the second year that Go Calendars, Games and Toys in Boise provided teddy bears to the organization. The teddy bears are provided at no charge to Courageous Kids Climbing as well as free to the first responders.
Last years program was so well received that a woman in Priest River, Idaho donated over 200 Beanie Babies to be distributed to first responders in northern Idaho and eastern Washington.
Riechmann described how the program works. “We get contacted by businesses and individuals letting us know that they want to give us some new or very gently used teddy bears. We then pick-up the teddy bears and as we return to McCall, we stop at fire stations, police stations and EMS stations, giving the rescue bears to the first responders.”
Last year, the Ontario Fire Department also received rescue bears.
What’s a “rescue bear?”
Riechmann explained, “We rescued the teddy bears from an unknown fate. We then provide them to rescuers to help calm children at rescues. I guess that makes them “rescue bears.”
The organization still has over a hundred rescue bears that are looking for a good home, first responders who will care and feed the bears until they are needed by a scared child.
Riechmann stated that in the next week or two, that he will be hitting the road to distribute the bears. He’s just not exactly sure which direction he will be headed in.
Riechmann added that if anyone has new or very slightly used stuffed toys that they would like to contribute to Courageous Kids Climbing, they would be more than happy to take them off of your hands.
Some first responders already have teddy bears on-hand. In this case, Riechmann bids them “well done” and moves on to the next group of first responders.
When asked about the reception that he receives from first responders, Riechmann replied, “The first responders snatch ‘em up quicker than donuts.”
To learn more about the Rescue Bear program, contact Riechmann at courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com.
