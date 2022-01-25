ONTARIO — Oregon’s upcoming short legislative session is one week away and people are interested in what’s in store, as evident Monday night by the couple hundred who attended a virtual town hall hosted by some of Oregon’s Republican lawmakers.
District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, whose respective territories include Malheur County, were joined by minority leaders Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Dist. 27, and Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-District 55/59. The four covered a swath of subjects in a one-hour time span, which included answering questions they could get to in that time period.
The lawmakers said they will be working to ensure bills in the short session will stick to categories that 35-day sessions are intended for: budget fixes, technical issues and emergencies.
Knopp said the short session has been “anything but” what it is intended for, with Democrats trying to push through what didn’t happen in the long session.
Furthermore, the session starts Feb. 1, and the GOP lawmakers say they and the public aren’t getting enough advance time to consider the bills.
“You really can’t do anything in a week as it relates to the Legislature, unless you are not transparent and don’t involve the public,” Knopp said. “In that case, you can do a whole lot of stuff — and that’s what’s been happening.”
Additionally, Breese-Iverson noted that 150 bills in the House have been introduced, but noted that they haven’t seen a full list of bills yet.
She said that was “way too many to articulate and put thought to and get right in that 35 days.”
Findley likened rushing that many bills through a short session to “legislating out of a fire hose.”
Highlights from the town hall follow.
Tax kicker
At the top of the meeting, Findley announced that Oregon’s tax-filers will be seeing a $1.9 billion kicker credited this year.
“If you paid last year, you’re going to get a portion back in the form of a tax credit,” Findley said.
Knopp said the average household should get about $850 back, noting there is more money coming into the state right now than ever in history.
Since first elected by voters in 2001, Knopp said, the kicker had helped return about $6 billion back to taxpayers.
“I trust you to use the money for your family priorities, and I do not trust the government with $1.9 billion,” he said, noting that with $300 million the government had failed to properly set up a website to sign people up for health care. “So, it’s really important, when there are overages, they return it to you, the taxpayer, and you decide how to spend it in your own community.”
Overtime for ag workers
Some lawmakers have brought back a bill regarding overtime pay for agriculture workers, who currently are exempt from getting time and a-half for working more than 40 hours a week.
Breese-Iverson, who is a fifth-generation cattle rancher, says those writing the bill don’t have an understanding of the industry and that lawmakers need to “think about the unintended consequences” of pushing for overtime for all ag employees.
She said ag is a diverse industry with varying harvest times — some of which require intense labor and more hours in a short time period — noting that some ag workers “work a lot of hours in a three-month period, then take the next four or five months off.”
“What’s on the table hasn’t been fully vetted,” Breese-Iverson said, noting that she hadn’t seen a final version of the bill yet, but had heard conversations have been around extending the 40-hour week to 58 for ag workers before overtime pay kicks in, then ratcheting the hours down over several years.
“Those conversations aren’t real as they pertain to the actuality of each harvest in the sector of agriculture,” she said.
Illegal and legal marijuana
One of the emergencies Knopp would like to see addressed during the short session is illegal marijuana grows in many counties — especially in the southwestern portion of the state, which needs funding for law enforcement agencies to get ahead of the problem.
“It is critical we get control,” Knopp said.
Findley, who has introduced legislation to allow local municipalities to go to voters to raise local taxes on the sale of recreational marijuana goods from 3% up to 10%, says that proposal is also due to “a public safety issue.”
He said communities that border states where marijuana is illegal have seen an influx of people from those states shopping at Oregon’s recreational marijuana retailers.
Findley says his bill originated in Ontario, which “sells 10% of Oregon’s marijuana,” with “roughly 1% to Oregonians and 99% to Idahoans.” He said that causes a lot of traffic in Ontario, saying due to that “public safety is intense.” Other communities have voiced support for the bill, as well, he said.
In that same subject matter, Owens noted what was happening in southwest Oregon was horrendous, and they needed to get a handle on “cannabis water enforcement,” but noted that when setting water policy, unintended consequences needed to be thought about and avoided.
Governor overreach
All of the lawmakers spoke support for a bill being introduced by Owens this session, which is about getting checks and balances back in order for the three branches of state government — executive, legislative and judicial.
Owens says in order to restore balance, the governor’s emergency declarations must include a 30-day time limit and would require a governor to give reason for the emergency.
After 30 days, elected officials in local counties could decide whether the emergency declaration needed to be rescinded locally, and could choose to do so with no repercussions from the state.
Knopp noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kate Brown has “taken power on herself and sidelined the legislative branch.”
Owens’ bill, LC 49 — which will become House Joint Resolution 206, would provide for “checks and balances,” and he said if it is successful in this session, “you will be able to vote on it in November.”
Findley further noted that people getting involved mattered, adding that in the last public hearing on whether to continue the mask mandate, hundreds had signed up to testify, and “that’s how to turn the tide.”
Owens further said the state has no metrics on when to return to normal life, saying extended measures related to COVID were “overwhelming and overburdening.”
