ONTARIO

A trio of Oregon’s Republican lawmakers will once again be hosting regular virtual town halls this year, with the first one slated for Thursday, days ahead of the start of the 2021 legislative session.

Sen. Lynn Findley, of Vale, Rep. Mark Owens, of Crane, and Rep. Daniel Bonham, of The Dalles, will host a virtual town hall from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

During the virtual event, the lawmakers will talk about and take questions on the upcoming session, schools, businesses, issues in communities and citizens’ priorities.

“We have learned a lot from you in these town halls and this helps us serve you better by being your voice in Salem,” reads information on a site to register for the Zoom meeting. “Most importantly, we want to hear from you and give you an opportunity to ask questions, share what’s on your mind and how we can help represent you. Questions can be submitted in advance, using Q&A during the event or asked live during the virtual town hall.”

The town hall is open to the public, and will be broadcast live on Facebook and on Zoom, with registration required for the latter of these.

Tags

Load comments