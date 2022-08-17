Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, third from right, and U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, of Ontario, were among attendees at the roundtable discussion at the Malheur County Republican Central Committee headquarters.
Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, third from right, and U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, of Ontario, were among attendees at the roundtable discussion at the Malheur County Republican Central Committee headquarters.
ONTARIO — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan was in town for a roundtable discussion with local state and federal lawmakers and members of the community on Tuesday. She was joined by Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, among others at a roundtable discussion.
Drazan was the Minority Leader of the Oregon House of Representatives from 2019 to 2022, stepping down to run for governor.
She discussed a variety of issues on Tuesday, saying she feels “things are not looking up” in Oregon and citing “overreach of government.” She urged attendees to talk about what was on their minds, posing the question, “What direction do we want Oregon to go?”
Business and education
Ralph Poole, chairman of Ontario’s Planning Commission, said that his concerns stemmed from state taxes. He said “a lot of assets are land” and that the tax payments are so costly that they “hamstring everything we do.”
Drazan said that the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board received “broad bipartisan support.” The board oversees the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Region. That region was formed by the Oregon Legislature in 2017 in House Bill 2012, which was co-sponsored by former House Speaker Tina Kotek and Bentz, who was a state representative at the time. Its purpose was to address factors which make the area less competitive with Idaho, identifying laws, rules or regulations that need to be changed.
The region includes an area within 20 miles of the Oregon/Idaho border, including Ontario, Nyssa and Vale, the Annex area across the Snake River from Weiser, and the Brogan area, to the north and 10 miles southwest of Vale.
Drazan said that it is important to the state to “keep long-term businesses in Oregon” and allow them to “grow and thrive.”
Findley said that millions of dollars have been invested in starting businesses in Oregon only to have them move just over the border to Idaho and how this has had a “tremendous impact” on the local economy.
Drazan also said Gov. Kate Brown “didn’t have legal authority” to sign Executive Order 20-04 in 2020, saying this was Brown’s response to the Oregon Legislature’s walk out to avoid voting on the matter.
Bill Johnson, owner of Sage Farms and Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees member, described how the children in this part of the state “leave and don’t come back” after they graduate.
“We’re losing our children,” stated Johnson.
He went on to say how there needs to be more focus on education to “keep our leaders here” in addition to getting local people more involved.
Eastern Oregon ‘is relevant’
Cheryl Cruson, vice chairwoman of Malheur County Republican Central Committee, said she has been in this area for 50 years. She said she feels that the city’s “social aspect has degraded,” bringing up recreational marijuana dispensaries and the possibility of Planned Parenthood opening a clinic in Ontario.
“So many things come out of Salem,” she said.
Drazan said she appreciates the “strong voices” that have come out of eastern Oregon.
Findley, who oversees Senate District 30, said he’s “not always successful” in some of his endeavors, however, noted he would “love to agree with the office of the governor.” He said that what he wants in a “functioning three branches of government” in the state and to have “leadership who represent all of Oregon.”
Bentz, who oversees the Second Congressional District, said that during the coming General Election “all Republicans are relevant.” He further stated he felt eastern Oregon is “relevant now” with more attention being given to this side of the state.
Drazan, when asked how the support for her campaign has been in this part of the state, she replied, “It has been fantastic support.” She said that she has met with “folks feeling left behind,” a sentiment that she says is shared by people in downtown Portland, not just Eastern Oregon.
“I respect Oregonians from all walks of life,” said Drazan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.