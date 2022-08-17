Purchase Access

ONTARIO — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan was in town for a roundtable discussion with local state and federal lawmakers and members of the community on Tuesday. She was joined by Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, among others at a roundtable discussion.

Drazan was the Minority Leader of the Oregon House of Representatives from 2019 to 2022, stepping down to run for governor.



