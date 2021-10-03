Those gathered for the Treasure Valley Reload Center groundbreaking ceremony take a moment of silence, to honor the life of longtime Argus Observer reporter Larry Meyer. Meyer frequently covered developments in the state-funded project.
Corey Evan photo | Argus Observer
At right, a freight train passes by the site during the ceremony. Noteworthy is that Meyer was a train enthusiast.
NYSSA — As a group of dignitaries and other officials from around Malheur County gathered to celebrate groundbreaking on the future site of the Treasure Valley Reload Center, Judge Dan Joyce commenced the ceremony with a moment of silence to honor late Argus Observer reporter Larry Meyer.
“[He] has been long-involved in this project,” said Joyce.
Several officials spoke about their experiences with Meyer, reflecting on his commitment to reporting on agriculture, among other things.
“I would also like to express my condolences to the Meyer family and the staff of the Argus,” said Malheur County Development Corporation Chairman Grant Kitamura. “Larry Meyer was a wonderful guy, and for decades covered agriculture real well for us. He was fair and accurate in his reporting, and he’s gonna be missed. You’d see him quietly in the corner at a meeting, writing his notes that were in secret code, I think … He got it right, but it was hard to read.”
“He was such a dedicated, supportive, honest, decent reporter,” said Kay Riley, president of Treasure Valley Onion Shippers. “He deserves mention today and we’re thankful for the work that he did and I certainly hope that he’s here in spirit today. He would be delighted to be here today.”
“This was a gentleman who on a very regular basis reached out and wanted to know what was going on with this project, and reported in a fair and accurate manner,” said Greg Smith, officer to the board for Malheur County Development Corporation. “More importantly, he was just a good guy. He was everywhere in this county. Let’s make sure tonight as we get ready for bed, that we remember him.”
Our full coverage of the Treasure Valley Reload Center’s groundbreaking ceremony is coming next week in the Argus Observer.
