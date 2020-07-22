ONTARIO — Accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, manufacturing, retail trade and construction accounted for most of initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits in eastern Oregon since March 15.
This information was included in a report for May and June by Christopher Rich, regional economist.
While the impact on April job and jobless numbers was significant, job losses in May were trimmed, as the six eastern Oregon counties added jobs back. While job losses continued from June 2019 to June 2020, they were smaller than May and April, the report said.
The smallest unemployment hike in the region for June was in Malheur County which came in at 7.3%. This was much lower than Baker County at 10.6% and Union County at 10.4%, the latter of which had the highest raw unemployment rates for June, according to the report.
Malheur County nonfarm employment was down by 1,610 jobs since June of 2019, with most of the losses occurring in April as the result of COVID-19. In that timeframe, with leisure and hospitality, education and health services bore the brunt, according the report.
However, those two sectors, along with with retail trade, contributed to the 110 jobs gained from May to June. The unemployment rate for Malheur County was 8.3% in May and 8.1% in April.
