HARPER - the Oregon Department of Transportation plan to make repairs to U.S. 20, Central Oregon Highway, between Warm Springs Road and Harper Junction, will address pavement deterioration in 2022. U.S. 20 provides essential access for freight traveling east and west through Oregon. Pavement has reached the end of its life and is deteriorating below the surface.
To avoid extensive maintenance in the future, we will repave the roadway. The project includes reconstructing bridge approaches, upgrading guardrails and applying a protective chip seal to protect the new pavement. During construction, travelers can expect up to 20-minute delays, pilot cars, and flaggers. The travelers are advised to expect loose rock on the roadway in chip seal areas.
“This project will improve road conditions and safety for all travelers,” said Oregon Department of Transportation Project Manager Sean Maloney.
Project design is happening this year, with construction scheduled for 2022. The construction is set to take place from milepost 170.08 to 223.16. Furthermore, the project is set to cost near $15 million by it’s conclusion.
