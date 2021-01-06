CRANE
or the upcoming 2021 Legislative Session, Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, will serve as vice-chairman of the Water Committee, and on the Human Services and Education Committees.
“The work we will do on these committees will be extremely important as we work to rebuild our communities and mitigate the impacts and ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19,” said Rep. Owens. “It has never been more important that we work to provide and enhance services and build a better infrastructure and plan for educating our children.”
Owens continued, “Water, natural resources and sustainable agricultural practices have been a priority for me throughout my career in public service, not just as a legislator, so it is an honor to be appointed Vice-Chair of the House Water Committee. I do not take this leadership role lightly and I know my colleagues and I are committed to finding solutions for the ongoing water issues in Oregon.”
House District 60 encompasses all of Malheur, Harney, Grant, and Baker Counties and parts of Lake County. Owens was appointed to State Representative in January 2020 and sworn in four days prior to the February 2020 short-session. Owens was elected in November 2020 for a two-year term.
Owens is a local farmer and small business owner, member of the Crane School Board and Chair of the Ground Water Study Advisory Committee. He has previously served as a Harney County Commissioner and has held leadership positions with the Association of Oregon Counties, National Association of Counties, and Eastern Oregon Counties Association.
For questions or more information, contact Rep. Owens’ Chief of Staff Andrea Dominguez at Rep.MarkOwens@oregonlegislature.gov or (503) 986-1460.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.