ONTARIO
A bill to give local residents in the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Region preference in public employment will have to wait for final action in the Oregon House before being moved forward.
House Bill 2026 was up for a third reading in the House when it was diverted for changes by its chief sponsor Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane. When called on to present his bill, Owens immediately made a motion that it be moved to the House Rules Committee so amendments could be made.
The rules committee held a hearing on the bill late Friday.
As originally written, the bill would give border area residents preference to those public jobs if the majority of the work would be done in the border region, which includes the area 20 miles within Oregon/Idaho border, from the Annex and Brogan areas south to Adrian.
Amendments to the bill include making all of Malheur County as the area for giving presences for public employment. Owens, testifying before the committee, said the county is easier to define and there might people living outside the border area, but living in Oregon that could be eligible for one of those jobs.
Noting the bill was tied to eastern Oregon, specifically, Owens agreed it could be considered for policy around the state at a future time.
Shawna Peterson, executive director of the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board, said there are similar policies around the nation as the bill proposes, but are mainly tied to municipalities.
It is scheduled for a work session today.
House Bill 2026 was one of three bills brought to the Oregon Legislature this session designed to help the region in northern Malheur County along the border of Idaho be more economically competitive. These bills were introduced at the request of the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board.
One housing bill has completed its journey to becoming law and another is still in the process.
House Bill 2006 requires that local governments allow siting of qualifying emergency shelters operated by nonprofit and religious organizations or housing authority, or similar entities.
This bill has passed both sides of the Legislature and has been signed by the governor.
Senate Bill 8 would required that some affordable housing units be located on land not zoned for residential use. It would also increase attorney fees for developers of affordable housing when going through an appeal process.
It is now before Housing Committee in the House and slated for a work session today.
