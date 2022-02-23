ONTARIO — With Oregon’s short legislative session more than halfway over, Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, highlighted bills for his constituents in a recent newsletter.
Following are excerpts from the Feb. 18 newsletter from the House District 60 leader.
House Joint Resolution 206: The bill was introduced and sponsored by Owens and would give voters the opportunity to vote for checks and balances to a governor’s emergency powers. Status: Dead
Owens stated he was disappointed it didn’t move forward this session and that until there is a change from the top down, he would pursue legislation that brings accountability to the government.
House Joint Resolution 4079: The bill was introduced by Oregon State Representative Brad Witt and, according to the Oregon Legislature’s website, would have put a 3% sales tax on luxury goods to pay for monthly stipends of $750 to low-income adults. Status: Dead
Owens said if the bill had moved forward, he would have been a “strong no” on it.
House Joint Resolution 4029: This bill was introduced by the Oregon House Interim Committee on Education for Coalition of Oregon School Administrators and the Oregon School Boards Association.
It would mandate and provide training for new school board members within 180 days after being appointed or elected.
Members who are interested in serving as a chairperson or vice-chairperson of the board must take professional learning and training 90 days after being voted into that position.
The bill would also require the school board to conduct a self-assessment every two years. That self-assessment would be used to develop and refine a professional learning plan for members in a leadership position of the school board.
If passed, the bill would also direct the Oregon Department of Education to establish an advisory group of professional learning and training to assist school districts. Status: In the Ways and Means Committee
Owens said that he voted no on the bill and that he had proposed several amendments, none of which he could get enough votes to be adopted.
Owens serves as a member of the Crane School Board in Harney County and said while he supports school boards getting mandatory training, “We don’t need another one-size-fits-all mandate telling local school boards how to conduct their own training.”
House Bill 4127: The bill would have provided a $1 million increase to a state fund that reimburses farmers and ranchers for livestock lost to wolves. Status: The bill was sponsored by Owens and received a public hearing, but failed to get a work session, which means the bill is dead.
Owens said he was disappointed the bill would not go forward.
House Bill 4080: The bill would have authorized landowners who met certain criteria to petition for the formation of a predator damage control district, as a fund mechanism to pay the actual cost to a county for preventing, reducing and mitigating damage to property from predatory animals. Status: Owens also sponsored this bill, which received a public hearing but failed to get a work session, which means the bill is dead.
Owens said that he was also disappointed that the bill would not go forward.
He said that both HB 4127 and HB 4080 were critical pieces of legislation for farmers and ranchers and that those bills “Are examples of good and important policy we can’t get through the political roadblocks.”
