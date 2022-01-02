Rep. Lynn Findley to drop bills on taxes for upcoming short session

ONTARIO — In a recent conversation with the newspaper, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, said he is working on a couple of bills — both of which involve taxes — that he aims to drop during the Legislative Days from Jan. 11-13. That is when final bills must be dropped for the 2022 Legislature’s short session, which will be Feb. 1 to March 7.
The first of Findley’s bills relates to tax revenues for municipalities for recreational marijuana sales — something he has been working with the city of Ontario on for several years.
During the 2021 session, Findley sponsored Senate Bill 864, which would have allowed local communities to raise their local option tax on the retail sales of marijuana up from the current 3% cap to a maximum of 10%, with Oregon voters getting the final say. Similar bills, including House Bill 2014 and HB 2015, introduced by Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane ultimately languished.
Ontario paid a lobbying firm $24,000 to see the bills through the session, but they ultimately languished during the session. The City Council has not discussed recently whether they may entertain financing lobbyists this year to see any related bills through.
It is noteworthy, that the city has made millions off of pot tax revenues, including $3,014,104 in fiscal year 2020-21. When voters lifted the city’s ban on selling recreational marijuana goods in 2015, they did so with a vote that the city could only enforce the state’s max local tax of 3%.
Ending corporate tax on pharmaceuticals?
Another issue Findley will be working on is getting an exemption on retail drugs from the Corporate Activity Tax. Also known as the CAT tax, it was never intended to include pharmaceuticals when it was first passed, however, it has ever since and has been cited as causal for smaller pharmacies closing, including the 56 pharmacies owned by Bi-Mart.
“That’s why Bi-Mart Closed,” Findley said, adding that the retailer had told Democrats when they ran the bill through that it could force closures of their pharmacies.
“And guess what, they did,” he said.
Findley said with larger stores now trying to carry more of the load, wait times for prescription medicines in some places “is deplorable.”
Indeed, as Bi-Mart closed up its remaining pharmacies across Oregon in November, Don Leber, vice president of marketing and advertising for Bi-Mart, cited Oregon’s Corporate Activity Tax as a fee on each prescription sale.
Due to the tax including pharmaceuticals, it came off of Bi-Mart’s bottom line, Leber said. Leber furthermore said that it had become especially more challenging for smaller, limited retailers when compared to corporations such as Walgreen’s with several thousand stores.
Additionally, Leber cited the way the pharmacy business model as it works right now was that 95% of prescriptions are filled thru some insurance, or health-care provider, who dictates what they will pay for the prescription. This includes Medicare and Medicaid. The latter is something that U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden has pressed for federal investigation over, with the Federal Trade Commission recently agreeing to look into it.
This year’s session
Since 2022 is an even-numbered year, the Oregon Legislature will be convening for a short session this year, which will last 35 days, unless extensions are needed. During odd-numbered years, lawmakers assemble at the Capitol for 160 days.
Leading up to the session in the interim, lawmakers are busy behind the scenes, working on committee assignments, with legislative committee days slated for Jan. 11-13, when final bills will be dropped for the session. During those, committees may hold informational hearings, hear updates on implementation of past legislation, hear reports from state agencies and task forces and keep current on subject areas which affect Oregonians, according to information on the Legislature’s website.
Findley and Owens represent voters in Malheur County. Their respective districts are Senate District 30, which includes Baker, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Malheur, Wasco, Wheeler and parts of Clackamas, Deschutes, Lake and Marion counties; and House District 60, which encompasses Baker, Grant, Harney, Malheur and part of Lake Counties.
Interim assignments
Findley’s 2021-22 interim Senate assignments include serving as an alternate for the Senate Committee on Conduct; serving as the vice-chairman for the Interim Committee on Energy and Environment; serving as a member of the Senate Interim Committee on Finance and Revenue; the Joint Interim Committee on the Interstate 5 Bridge; the Joint Committee on Transportation; the Joint Task Force on Student Success for Underrepresented Students in Higher Education; and the Joint Interim Committee on the Second Special Session of 2021.
During the 2021-22 interim, Owens is serving as an alternate for the House Committee on Conduct; as a vice chairman of the House Interim Committee on Water and the House Interim Committee on Agriculture, Land Use and Water; and a member of interim committees on education; environment and natural resources; and human services; and the joint student success task force.
