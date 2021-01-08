SALEM
Rep. Greg Smith, R-District 57, was elected to his 11th term in November, and is strongly supported by Oregon Right to Life, Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, the National Rifle Association, Oregon Farm Bureau, AG-PAC, Oregon Gun Owners and the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association.
A list follows of Smith’s 2021 committee assignments.
• Joint Ways and Means Committee, Co Vice-Chair
• Joint Ways and Means Sub-Committee on General Government, Co-Chair
• Joint Ways and Means Sub-Committee on Capital Construction
• House Committee on Revenue
• Joint Legislative Audits Committee
• Joint Committee on the Interstate 5 Bridge
• Legislative Administration Committee
• Emergency Board
“I look forward to working with Rep. Mark Owens, R-District 60, as we advocate for the conservative values of citizens and business owners throughout Eastern Oregon,” said Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.