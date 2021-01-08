SALEM

Rep. Greg Smith, R-District 57, was elected to his 11th term in November, and is strongly supported by Oregon Right to Life, Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, the National Rifle Association, Oregon Farm Bureau, AG-PAC, Oregon Gun Owners and the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association.

A list follows of Smith’s 2021 committee assignments.

• Joint Ways and Means Committee, Co Vice-Chair

• Joint Ways and Means Sub-Committee on General Government, Co-Chair

• Joint Ways and Means Sub-Committee on Capital Construction

• House Committee on Revenue

• Joint Legislative Audits Committee

• Joint Committee on the Interstate 5 Bridge

• Legislative Administration Committee

• Emergency Board

“I look forward to working with Rep. Mark Owens, R-District 60, as we advocate for the conservative values of citizens and business owners throughout Eastern Oregon,” said Smith.

