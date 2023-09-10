ONTARIO — On Monday, local communities will pay homage to the thousands who lost their lives or were impacted in one of the four coordinated terrorist attacks on the east coast of the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
Citizens from throughout the Western Treasure Valley are encouraged to attend.
There are ceremonies in Ontario and Vale. Information follows.
Post 67 seeking Gold Star families
This year’s 9-11 Patriots Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. It will be conducted by American Legion Post 67 of Ontario. It will be held in front of Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave.
1st Vice Commander for Oregon Dan Burks, with Post 67, said the Legion is also looking for local Gold Star Families to honor at a special event for Gold Star Mothers and Families on Sept. 24 in Ontario. Details about that event are pending, but there will be multiple special guests in town, including Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and newly Elected National Commander of the American Legion Daniel J. Seehafer. He was elected as the commander of the nation’s largest veteran organization in Charlotte, North Carolina, during the American Legion’s 104th National Convention.
Seehafer says “It’s personal,” when it comes the Legion’s mission of serving veterans and their families, according to a news release from the national organization.
Seehafer is a Navy Veteran from Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and also is an ordained minister. He served in the United States Navy and Navy Reserve, where he also served as a military chaplain. He is a member of American Legion Post No. 157 out of Horicon, Wisconsin, and has served in offices at every level, including national chaplain and commander of the Department of Wisconsin.
In 2023, Seehafer earned an Outstanding Heroism Award for administering the Heimlich Maneuver to a choking victim at an American Legion dinner, according to the release.
Coalition serves up barbecue
Finishing off the day is the Patriot Day Event in Vale from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wadleigh Park, 300 Main St. S.
The event has been hosted by the Vale Community Coalition and the city of Vale for the past two years.
According to a Facebook post about the event, music will be performed by Jim Stewart, the barbecue will begin at 5 p.m. and a ceremony will be at 6 p.m.
