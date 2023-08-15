ONTARIO — On the way back from an annual lake day at Lake Lowell with the “whole crew from Dutch Bros,” owner Danielle Fleck and others found out their co-worker and friend, Jaydyn Ramos, had died that day when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a train. In that moment, Fleck realized something special needed to be done.

Over the past several days, she and others have organized celebrations surrounding the life of Ramos.



