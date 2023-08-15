Community members attend a candlelight vigil at Harmon Killebrew Field at Payette High School on Saturday night in support of Jaydyn Ramos, and her family. Here, they are watching a slideshow, which flashes images and videos of Jaydyn, whose favorite color was pink.
Carmen Estrada, right, watches a painted lady butterfly as it slowly starts to open its wings and get ready to fly away. Dozens of butterflies were released near the Dutch Bros on East Lane on Tuesday. Owners Danielle and Derrick Fleck organized the celebration of life for their late co-worker Jaydyn Ramos, who worked there for a year.
Mallary Dollar, mother of Jaydyn Ramos, shows the butterfly she just unwrapped, which just hung out on the pink paper for a bit before flying off. She attended the ceremony with her son, Gabe, and other family members.
Derrick and Danielle Fleck, front, raise their cups of Strawberry Revel, in a toast to Jaydyn Ramos, with Derrick saying, "Today as we cheers her, we cheers her life, we cheers her light, we cheers her love and we cheers her beauty."
ONTARIO — On the way back from an annual lake day at Lake Lowell with the “whole crew from Dutch Bros,” owner Danielle Fleck and others found out their co-worker and friend, Jaydyn Ramos, had died that day when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a train. In that moment, Fleck realized something special needed to be done.
Over the past several days, she and others have organized celebrations surrounding the life of Ramos.
On Saturday, members of the community flooded Harmon Killebrew Field at Payette High School, where Ramos would have started her senior year this week. A candlelight vigil was held that included a slideshow with various photos and videos from throughout her life; the lighting of candles; and an emotional speech from her older brother, Gabe Ramos.
He and his mother, Mallary Dollar, and some other family members also attended an intimate celebration of life at Dutch Bros on East Lane, where Jaydyn Ramos worked for a year.
Fleck said she and a friend were talking about how to incorporate something special into the celebration when her friend suggested something such as releasing butterflies. Fleck found a company in Florida that sent the live butterflies, chilled and ready to release when warmed up, in pink folded paper with personalized messages: “Remember in love Jaydyn Ramos.”
Her family and coworkers gathered under a blue canopy at the coffee shop for a brief toast by Derrick Fleck, who owns the coffee company with his wife, Danielle.
“We want to be able to raise not only a toast to Jaydyn but to remember, so we have the flowers and butterflies, remembering in the days, weeks, months after today they will be reminders to us of who Jaydyn was,” he said through tears. “So today as we cheers her, we cheers her life, we cheers her light, we cheers her love and we cheers her beauty and we release these butterflies today will always be something you can look at whenever you see a butterfly you can remember Jaydyn’s love, her light and her beauty.”
As they released the butterflies, some flew away immediately, while others took a moment to warm up their wings in the sun before flying off, with some landing on attendees. Some of them landed on the parking lot, causing attendees to step carefully around the area until they got up and flew away.
Jaydyn’s mother commented that Jaydyn liked butterflies and would have loved to participate in something like this if she had lost someone she knew.
“It’s very nice of them to do this,” Dollar said, while opening up another folded pieces of paper to reveal one of the painted lady butterflies before it took flight.
Some of her co-workers provided comments to the paper.
Cami Cullen said that while she didn’t get to know Ramos that much, every time she was around her “she was happy and kind.”
“She’ll be very missed and she was loved here,” Cullen said.
Another coworker, Elaina Lopez, talked about how Ramos always made her laugh, even if they were ranting about customers. She said her and Ramos always talked about their cats, saying, “We were both crazy cat ladies.”
Carmen Estrada described Ramos as unforgettable.
“She was a person you only meet once in your life, and you’ll never forget her.”
Following the butterfly release, Derrick Fleck told the Argus it was the best way he could think of to remember someone who was “love, light and beauty to a lot of people.”
“So we’ll always have this memory and reminder that this life we’ve been given is so special,” he said.
Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel - Payette is handling arrangements. Information about services was not available as of press time on Tuesday morning.
