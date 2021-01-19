ONTARIO
As the Malheur County Development Corporation prepares to formally present a progress report on the Treasure Valley Reload Facility to the Oregon Transportation Commission for approval to Oregon Department of Transportation staff and Tioga Group, a freight transportation consultant service, have given their blessing to the project and are recommending that it move ahead.
The reload facility is on the Transportation Commisson’s agenda for its meeting Thursday.
The Malheur County Development Corporation is the sponsor of the reload facility by appointment of the Malheur County Court.
The project is being funded primarily through a $26 million appropriation by the 2017 Oregon Legislature.
In its memorandum to the OTC, the consultant’s report said, “Tioga found that, based on all information received and reviewed today, commercial success of the Treasure Valley Reload Center and associated transportation service network is likely.”
“MCDC proposes to consolidate Treasure Valley onion shipment at the Reload Center and and establish a transportation service network originating from the Treasure Valley to serve key target markets,” the Tioga memorandum reads. The value of the plan is the combined services, having a central warehouse and the market strength of Americold, the expected terminal operator, will provide economic advantages for all three parties, the shippers, the terminal operator and the railroad.
“Americold is a major temperatures-controlled warehousing and transportation company that specializes in the storage and movement of perishable goods with facilities all across the country,” according to ODOT.
Construction of the reload center is projected to begin this spring, with approval of the Transportation Commission, starting with ground work.
The reload facility will be built north of Nyssa, between Gem Avenue and Gamble Island road, next to Union Pacific Railroad. According to the ODOT report the railroad had been involved with the developers of the project before the Commission approved the plan in July 2019 and has been coordinating with ODOT throughout the design and development process, and issued a final draft of an Industry Track Agreement.
“While the ITA is not signed, UP has informed both the project sponsored and ODOT that they intend to sign the agreement once the project sponsors submit a payment to cover their costs,” the ODOT report reads. However, the OTC must approve the construction funding first. The Industry Track Agreement is what will allow the reload facility to connect to the railroad.
“It is clear that the UP has agreed to allow the project to access their system and that the UP will provide service to ships though this proposed facility,” the ODOT report continues.
“Based upon the operation plan prepared by Americold, the project sponsors have demonstrated that the TVRC will be able to provide a cost and operational competitive service,” it reads.
Upon release of the reports, Grant Kitamura, chairman of the board for the development corporation, said, in an issued statement, “This is an investment in the long-term future of the agriculture community and will help us be competitive in the global community.”
“Malheur County is making a significant investment in its future,” County Judge Dan Joyce said. “A tremendous amount of work has gone into the project and it is rewarding to know ODOT and The TIOGA Group recognize the need as well.”
“These reports indicate what many of us already knew. Demand for an intermodal facility is needed now more than ever,” said Larry Wilson, former county commissioner.
Greg Smith, county economic development director and officer to the Development Corporation board, said, “Now is the time to break some dirt.”
