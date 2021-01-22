NYSSA
Malheur County Development Board members and county officials are celebrating the Oregon Transportation Commission’s unanimous vote to advance the Treasure Valley Reload Center into the construction phase.
The commission’s vote came at the end of its Thursday meeting online, it was the last item on the consent agenda and approved construction funds for the reload facility and the mid-Willamette Valley Intermodel Center.
The 2017 Legislature appropriated funds for both projects as ConnectOregon programs, $26 million was slated for the TV Reload Facility.
The Development Corporation is the sponsor of the TVRC and board chairman Grant Kitamura led the comments from local leaders following the commission vote.
“ODOT’s decision (Thursday) to approve and release funding for the reload center’s construction is the result of hard work and perseverance by many within Malheur County,” Kitamura said. “It’s an exciting new chapter for agriculture producers and the citizens.
County Judge Dan Joyce, said “There’s important work to be done after meeting the milestones of the planning phase. We are eager and determined to have the facility to open and ready for the 2022 harvest.”
“This has been a highly anticipated decision with huge kudos going to the whole team which has brought the project this far. As I said before, it’s time to dig some dirt!’ said Greg Smith, officer to the Development Corporation and county economic development director.
In voting to release funding for the two projects, the Transportation Commission adopted a statement prepared by chairman Bob Van Brocklin.
The statement begins by acknowledging that both projects have the potential to provide significant benefits to both regions economically, providing improved transportation to markets and environmentally by taking trucks off the freeways.
“The Commission appreciates the progress both project have made over the past 18 months,” the statement reads. “There remain, however, critical milestones which must be met in order for the projects to be built and operated. In approving development funds for the projects today, we request that each project team comply with the recommendations set forth in the Tioga Group’s (memorandum) for development and operation of the subject facility.”
ODOT was directed to monitor all phases of the development of the projects and in the event that either project fails to meet all the conditions of the grant agreements, the agency was directed to seek recovery of or repayment of state funds invested in one or both.
The Development Corporation will put out bids on the initial construction phase of the reload center project in early to mid-February, Smith said, which will include all earthwork in preparation, of roadway, building site and wetland areas.
“The work will include installation of all rail ballast and rail lines, water, sewer and other utilities, roadway construction.” The reload center will include a 60,000 square foot facility and dock.
As designed the reload center will receive product delivered by trucks, to be reloaded onto railcars for shipment to distant markets, at least four are under discussion.
Development Corporation Board Member Kay Riley said, “The TVRC is such an important project and to have our efforts validated by the Oregon Transportation Commission is very rewarding.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.