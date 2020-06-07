MALHEUR COUNTY — Community in Action has received more than $425,000 in federal funding to support programs in Malheur and Harney counties through the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. These funds were received as part of the CARES Act package and additional funds are expected to come in, according go Barb Higinbotham, executive director.
Weatherization funding came in the amount of $50,666. Available through September, the funds can be used to do home assessments and make improvements to make them more energy efficient. Some health and safety measures can be added to the program.
Energy assistance is available in the amount of $278,664 to help income-qualifying customers with utility payment assistance as support until they go back to work.
Rent relief funding, in the amount of $96,070, can be used for rent stabilization, and homelessness prevention. This money will go toward people who have an income of 50% or less of the area’s median income.
Funds still to come, Higinbotham said, include some for rental assistance. These are expected to be significant, she said, but the actual allocation to the agency has not been determined. It is possible that these funds will help people who are showing income of up to 80% of area median income and are impacted by the pandemic, she added, and up to 40 families may be helped a month for up to six months.
Also, community services block grant funding is also expected to be received soon, in the amount of $180,000. That money may be used in myriad categories, such as employment, income and infrastructure, education, housing and disaster relief.
How to apply
For more information, visit the program overview tab on Community in Action’s website at http://www.communityinaction.info or call (541) 889-9555. Community in Action is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 915 S.W. Third Ave. in Ontario.
