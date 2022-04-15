Register to vote, choose political party by April 26

VALE — Oregon’s Primary Election is closed and the last day for voters to register or choose a political party affiliation is April 26.
Having a closed Primary election means only voters registered as Republican or Democrat will get to vote for races for partisan candidates. This includes offices of governor, state and federal lawmakers and county commissioner.
Voters do not have to choose a party affiliation. Those who do not, including those who are registered for smaller parties — such as Independents, Working Families, etc. — will still receive a ballot on nonpartisan contests and other matters on the ballot.
Positions in Malheur County that are up for election in 2022 include county commissioner, county clerk, county treasurer, county judge for the county court and district attorney. The latter two seats are state filings.
There are contests for county judge and county commissioner in the coming election. The Primary will act as a run-off election, with the top vote-getter moving to the General Election for a final vote.
As they are non-partisan offices, all Malheur County voters will see district attorney and county judge seats on their ballot in May. Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter previously explained that if those candidates win, they will not have to go on to the General Election, but won’t take office until the following January.
For the seats of clerk, treasurer and sheriff, the Oregon Constitution requires voters to decide in November’s General Election.
In Ontario, voters will also be deciding on changes to the municipal charter as well as the transient occupancy tax.
Postmarks do count for the voter registration deadline on April 26. Registration can be done online at https://bit.ly/OR_votes by 11:59 p.m., submitted in person to the County Clerk’s Office, 251 B St. W., Vale, or clearly postmarked April 26 to that address.
Additionally, for the first time since 1981, they will also count for ballots returned by mail on Election Day. Previously, ballots dropped in the mail had to be done so about five days ahead of Election Day to ensure they reached the clerk’s office in time to be counted.
During the General Election in November, all registered voters can decide on any candidate, even if they are not from the same party. Military and absentee ballots were mailed out by April 1, with out-of-state absentee ballots mailed out April 18.
Local ballots will go out on April 27. For more information, contact the County Clerk’s Office at (541) 473-5151.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.