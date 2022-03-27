MALHEUR COUNTY — The Southeast Area Commission on Transportation will hold a teleconference at 11 a.m. Monday. The commission is an advisory board that comprises stakeholders from Malheur, Grant and Harney counties, as well as the Burns-Paiute Tribe.
Commission members will meet via Microsoft Teams, with the public able to attend telephonically.
Time has been set at the top of the meeting for public comments regarding project proposals and other related topics.
As of Thursday, the agenda includes guest speakers Alan Thompson and Roy Bottenberg. They are with Oregon Department of Transportation. Thompson will give a presentation on Oregon Community Paths Grant Program and Bottenberg is expected to give a presentation on Bridge Emergency Vehicle Landing.
Several regional updates are planned.
These include Area Transportation Commission, Oregon Transportation Commission and region updates; small cities allotment and local projects; current construction projects, 2024-27 Strategic Transportation Improvement Plan development; Regional Solutions Team projects; and city or tribal updates.
Business items include Connect Oregon Joint Area Transportation Commission; Critical Oregon Airport Relief grant update; membership review and planning; new guest speakers and other business.
The Southeast Area Commission on Transportation advisory board is chartered by the OTC. After Monday, its next meeting isn’t slated until May 23.
