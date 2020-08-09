ONTARIO — Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City are two of twenty rural hospitals in Oregon that will share in $50 million grant funding from Business Oregon.
According to the announcement from the agency, the grants are designed to help keep nurses and doctors employed as these hospitals struggle with increased costs and declining revues causes by the COVID-19 pandemic. Money for these grants were allocated by the Oregon Legislature and Gov. Kate Brown from the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund.
“Getting this money into these community facilities will be a significant lifeline.” said Business Oregon Director Chris Cummings. “Smaller hospitals outside of urban areas have greater challenges covering fixed costs in the far of lost revenue from elective procedures, less economics of scale and increased costs of personal protection equipment and other equipment necessary during this pandemic.”
Business Oregon officials said the grants can only be used to cover expenditures related to the COVID-19 emergency incurred from March 1 through Dec. 31 and funding is contingent on signed contracts between Business Oregon and the grant recipients.
Both hospitals are type A, seating they are hospitals with 50 or fewer beds located more than 30 miles from another hospital.
