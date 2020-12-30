ONTARIO
Public Health Administrators from six eastern and central Oregon counties have asked the Oregon Health Authority to relax some of the restrictions regarding COVID-19 impacting rural businesses, some which have gone out of business.
In a joint letter, heath administrators from Malheur, Baker, Grant, Harney, Klamath and Lake counties have submitted a joint letter to Rachel Banks, with Oregon Public Health Authority, proposed to change the top risk factor, as determined by the state from extreme risk to high risk and to allow the local health authorities to determine capacity and to put the “extreme risk” framework in effect when appropriate.
In addition to asking their respective lawmakers to weigh in before a meeting between the administrators this morning, an invitation was extended to Banks to attend the meeting and get the conversation started. It was unknown by press time whether Banks would attend.
Sarah Poe, director for Malheur County Health Department said that it would only be administrators, not even deputies who would attend the meeting. However, there is hope that putting the letter out publicly will do two things: put a bit of pressure on the state to listen and let the community know local health officials are trying.
“We aren’t the ones locking things down,” she said. “Our hope is this step will give us a little more local control, and we are doing as much as we can.”
While the decision ultimately lays in Gov. Kate Brown’s hands, however, as the local public health authority the appeal must first be made to the Oregon Health Authority, Poe explained.
“If anything happened, it’s unlikely it would be quickly,” she said. “Our desire is in our rural community, our businesses would understand we’re not working against them.”
“Several of our represented LPHAs [local public health authorities] believe the extreme risk measures have been helpful at times, depending on the LPHA capacity to case investigate, report and respond with increased testing testing, isolation and contact tracing,” the letter to Banks reads. “The need is also determined by hospital capacity and the nature of outbreaks, such isolated events versus community spread. These determinations should be made by the LPHA and will serve to build trust in the appropriate use of orders to protect the health and safety of our communities at the local level.”
“While COVID-19 has brought hardships to our whole state, the sweeping impact of the ‘extreme risk’ category for 80 % of counties has significantly different implications in rural counties than in more densely populated ones,” the letter reads.
In a low population county just a small number of cases can put a county into the “extreme risk” category, which could put someone out of business, it said.
“Each of our counties has heard personal accounts of businesses who have lost nearly everything and they are pleading with our health departments to allow them to open carefully under significantly reduced capacity.”
