ONTARIO — The feedback about Ontario’s inaugural National Night Out, which took a year to plan, has only been positive, according to organizers, as well as the law enforcement community.
Ontario Police Lt. James Swank said for the first one that’s ever been held in this community on the Oregon side, it was an “overall great event, very successful and a great turnout.”
There were about 25 community partners who participated in the event, offering activities and educational materials for attendees.
“Anytime we can get that many community partners together at the same place for a community event, it strengthens our relationships, and our working relationships to assist and help the community,” he said in a phone interview this morning.
Furthermore, it provides a positive environment for children to interact with first responders in uniform.
“I’ve only gotten good feedback, from officers, deputies, troopers, the community, the committee members and everyone involved,” Swank said. “Everyone was happy and excited with the turnout and how it went.”
He said the event will only continue to grow and get better in future years.
Penny Bakefelt, who spearheaded organizing the event echoed that sentiment in a phone interview on Thursday, saying, “I could see this really expanding. It’s not limited to about 25 booths, we’d like to ramp it up every year.”
Furthermore, she said some of the community based organizations that participated called her before she ever reached out to them.
“That’s when you know you’re on to something,” Bakefelt said.
Council President John Kirby took a moment to congratulate Bakefelt during a special council meeting on Thursday night, saying it was a great event with a lot of happy people. His comment was followed by a round of applause.
Bakefelt said she appreciated the accolades, but said she “could have never done this alone,” commenting how the committee members worked with her to get it done.
Although there was some food leftover, all the raffle prizes were given away. That included 20 bikes and helmets with license plates and reflector arm bands, 25 fishing poles and tackle boxes, and eight first aid kits.
“I think we did the best we could with the time we had,” Bakefelt said. “My heart was really warmed at all the community coming together to help get everything ready.”
In addition to all of the community based organizations, participants in the event included Ontario Police Department, Ontario Fire & Rescue, Oregon State Police, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Treasure Valley Paramedics, veterans and Courageous Survivor out of Boise.
While the event is all about promoting and supporting first responders, Bakefelt said there seemed to be a lack of knowledge about what National Night Out is all about. As such, she aims to do more education regarding that for next year’s event.
While the event did take a long time to plan, and there will only likely be a month off before the committee starts meeting for 2024’s event, Bakefelt pointed out how that contributed to the overall success.
“There were no major catastrophes, nobody having to run to the store for supplies, that’s a good planning team, to have everything we needed and anticipated,” she said.
She gave a shout out to the people who brought children to the event so they could interact with first responders, commenting, “That’s our future workforce.”
Bakefelt also gave a special shout-out to veterans, whom she says are the ultimate first responders. Not only did they provide a surprise donation during the National Night Out, Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida leaders Ron Verini and Doug Dean took the leftover food. They will distribute it to those in need through the food pantry services provided by the nonprofit.
One thing that Bakefelt is going to encourage in future years is more interactive event, saying at the spur of the moment she started a conga line because she wanted to get people interacting and involved. This is a Cuban dance of African origin that involves dance moves performed by a group in a single file. If the interest is there from committee members, Bakefelt wants to do that again, in an aim to keep the event entertaining.
“I’ve heard the word ‘fun’ several times,” she said of feedback on the event.
