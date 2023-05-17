Reece Hrizuk resigns as commissioner

Commissioner Reece Hrizuk speaks about the late Payette County Commissioner Marc Shigeta at a memorial service in April 2022. Citing family reasons, Hrizuk has announced his resignation as of May 15, thus the board of commissioners has had 100% turnover in 13 months.
PAYETTE COUNTY — For the third time in a little more than a year, the Payette County Board of Commissioners has an open position. On May 12, Commissioner Reece Hrizuk, representing District 3 (Fruitland), tendered his resignation from the board effective Monday afternoon.
In his resignation letter, as obtained by the Argus on Tuesday, Hrizuk said his resignation is his way of responding to the needs of his family.
“My priorities in life have always been God and my family, my law practice, and my community, in that order,” he wrote. “At that time, I was able to balance my priorities. Since 2018, life happened — my wife and I were blessed with the birth of our son in 2020 and our daughter in 2022, as well as a substantial increase in business as we have worked to build up my law practice. Currently,
I am finding myself working evenings and most weekends. Quite frankly, my priorities and how they are currently balanced are now backwards, out of balance, and need to be reconciled.”
Hrizuk added that he has found himself missing whole days with his children, family events, holidays and church. It’s not a scenario he wishes on any colleague.
“I have seen too many elected officials throughout the country sacrifice their family lives for public service and I cannot do that to my family.”
In a separate email, Commissioner Jennifer Riebe said that Hrizuk was a big help to her when she joined the board last year.
“I thoroughly enjoyed serving on the Commission with Reece. He was a tremendous mentor to me as a new Commissioner (just past my 1 year mark!) and I learned a lot from him,” she wrote. “Reece has a strong dedication to community and public service. I know he'll be back to serve the citizens of Payette County once the time is right for him.”
"Although I only had the pleasure of serving with Reece Hrizuk as county commissioners for a few months, it was a true honor," added Commissioner Anne-Marie Kelso in a separate email. "Reece is incredibly smart, a hard worker and dedicated to the people of Payette County. He has accomplished so much, both personally and professionally. His knowledge of county matters and his leadership as the Board chair will be greatly missed. I thank him for his years of public service."
While his successor remains yet to be determined, Hrizuk indicated that former Fruitland Mayor Ken Bishop has expressed interest in the position.
“I have the utmost faith in Commissioner Riebe and Commissioner Kelso and have no doubt that they will continue to keep Payette County on the right course. However, I would not be able to resign without first ensuring that someone I trust to serve as commissioner for the Third District would be willing to apply for appointment. I know that I have no bearing on the decision appointing my replacement, nor should I.”
Hrizuk joined the commission in 2019. With Hrizuk’s resignation, the board has seen 100% turnover in just 13 months, following the death of Marc Shigeta in April 2022 and the resignation of Georgia Hanigan in October.
Applicants for the position need to submit a letter of interest to Payette County Republican Central Committee Secretary Patti Nitz at the Payette County Planning & Zonming Office, 1130 3rd Ave. N, Payette, by 5 p.m. Monday, May 22. In a phone interview on Tuesday, Chairman Howard Rynearson said interviews are expected to begin as early as next week.
“It’s getting interesting,” he said about the recent turnover.
