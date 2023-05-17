Reece Hrizuk resigns as commissioner

Commissioner Reece Hrizuk speaks about the late Payette County Commissioner Marc Shigeta at a memorial service in April 2022. Citing family reasons, Hrizuk has announced his resignation as of May 15, thus the board of commissioners has had 100% turnover in 13 months.

 Argus Observer, file

PAYETTE COUNTY — For the third time in a little more than a year, the Payette County Board of Commissioners has an open position. On May 12, Commissioner Reece Hrizuk, representing District 3 (Fruitland), tendered his resignation from the board effective Monday afternoon.

In his resignation letter, as obtained by the Argus on Tuesday, Hrizuk said his resignation is his way of responding to the needs of his family.



