Redistricting on the minds of lawmakers

ONTARIO
Oregon lawmakers are busy with their legislative session but are keeping an eye on an issue that will not be resolved by the time the Legislature adjourns in June, redistricting.
While the Legislature is tasked with redrawing the lines for legislative districts and Congressional Districts, there is a growing call for creation of a independent commission to redraw the lines which is done after every census so far there is no move to create an outside pane although there are lawmakers pushing the idea.
“It is the best way,” said Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, who represents House District 59 the western end of Senate District 30. A poll showed that the majority of Democrats in the state support an independent commission to redraw district boundaries. It is used in 26 other states, he said.
Bonham was participating in the monthly joint virtual town hall Wednesday conducted with Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, who represents House District 60, the large eastern end of Senate District 30.
Bonham recounted how the Republican minority used a forced slow-down of reading of bills on the Senate bill to gain a concession from the majority Democrats concerning membership of the Senate redistricting committee.
The GOP lawmakers forced the reading of bill, the third time, in their entirety rather than by title only as is usually the case. That slowed the bills on their final reading and a vote down to a crawl until an agreement was reached.
The agreement was that there would be an equal number of Republicans and Democrats on the redistricting committee for the Senate, Bonham said, and while some people have questioned the wisdom of using their leverage that, he stood by the decision, adding time would tell.
“I think it was the right thing to do,” Bonham said.
Census data used for redistricting was not expected out until later in the fall, but could be available as soon as August, Bonham said.
During Wednesday’s session, Findley was asked why he and other Republicans did not walk out of the Senate during the debate on Senate 554 that allow concealed weapons be banned from some public buildings, as they had walked during the carbon reduction debate.
Findley said the carbon reduction bill had an emergency clause which would have put the bill into effect immediately upon passage, leaving no time or opportunity to fight it further.
As introduced in the Senate, SB 554 did not have an emergency clause and there were opportunities to oppose it, Findley said, but since being moved to the House, SB554 has been merger with bill requiring that guns/triggers be secured and the emergency clause had been added.
Findley said Republicans, opposing the bill, will try to move the clause removed.
Later, Bonham took some of time to rebuke those people who were always calling these lawmakers about bill they did not like, but never called lawmakers on the other side.
Bonham said one lawmaker he had not received any protest about one of his bills, while Bonham had received many calls and emails about its.
Bonham said people should be contacting sponsors of bills they don’t like.
Findley said people need to be polite and respectful when they call, leave a message or email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.