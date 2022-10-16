Recreational marijuana tax revenues pay for wages

ONTARIO — For the first time since the city of Ontario has been getting recreational marijuana tax revenues, the Ontario City Council has given its blessing to use some of it for wages — specifically for another full-time police officer.
The Ontario City Council, including the current council in the past has stood firm on not using those revenues for wages, in the event the revenues got smaller or went away. In this year’s budget session, when the committee was considering how to spend those revenues for the 2022-23 fiscal year, Finance Director Kari Ott reminded members that the city wanted to avoid using those taxes for wages.
In an about face during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved Resolution 2022-140. It creates funding for a full-time police officer and a humanitarian fund to help persons experiencing homelessness who are stuck in the area get help to move along.
The move followed a plea from Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai at the last council meeting in September. Staff determined how to shuffle money in the budget and presented that concept at Tuesday’s meeting.
Finance Director Kari Ott explained that the funding for the police officer is only for a half year salary and benefits, as well as uniform, equipment and related technology, as “logistically, we don’t think we could get anyone hired until Jan. 1.”
That amounts to $77,600 for Jan. 1 to June 30, Ott explained.
The humanitarian fund will have $25,000 total. Of that, $10,000 is coming from the American Relief Plan Act funds that were allocated for homelessness this year; the remaining $15,000 will come from the General Fund. Ott further explained the funds were from Contingency Funds from the marijuana tax revenues “because it’s the biggest balance in there.”
Mayor Riley Hill expressed concern over the Contingency Fund “getting thin when there is nine months left in the fiscal year and we only have $200,000.”
Ott explained that the year started out with less in the fund, but the council put money back in by slashing funding from various projects this year. This included repairing rather than replacing a dump truck.
Council President Ken Hart asked the chief to explain one more time how an additional officer would help supplement his existing team.
To this, Iwai said it would help address one key issue: call numbers. With many related to the unhoused, it “put a huge strain” on the Ontario Police Department’s officers “who are attempting to corral the issue and ensure business partners and community members feel safe.”
The chief said that law enforcement’s “legitimacy is based on making people feel safe,” though noted that feeling safe didn’t mean they necessarily were safe.
Iwai said his philosophy is to continue efforts of community engagement and support. He noted that the department hasn’t had staff increase for more than a decade or longer, depending on who you talk to.
The chief pointed out a study conducted by the International City/County Management Association. It states that Ontario should have 30 police officers. Iwai emphasized that the city only has 25 sworn officers, which includes all those in management and supervision, too. Even with staff who were on leave back now, the department is still in “100% response mode,” with little time for proactive patrol and proactive engagement.
“This council shares your thoughts, we know you are short by your presentations,” Hill said.
The mayor then noted that about $400,000 more was being spent on police protection for the city than the property tax base would pay for, saying that made it hard for the council to balance the budget.
Councilor Michael Braden motioned to pass the resolution and was seconded by Councilor Susann Mills.
Following the motion, Braden said it was one of the “brief times where it feels good for us up here to spend money, by adding a police officer. Congrats, Chief.”
Later in the meeting, Councilor Eddie Melendrez asked Ott to clarify whether the city had the budget for another police officer without the marijuana tax revenues. Ott said without those funds “we don’t have the money to sustain” that extra position.
Melendrez then noted for the record that since he’d been serving on the council it had been a policy only to use those funds for one-time purchases.
It’s also noteworthy that while it did not ultimately create a budget deficit, actual marijuana revenues for 2021-22 came in about $250,000 less than budgeted for. With the trend anticipated to continue, the council is gearing up to slash spending that was planned with those revenues for the 22-23 fiscal year.
