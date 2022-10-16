Recreational marijuana tax revenues pay for wages

This is one of many vehicles in the Ontario Police Department’s fleet.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — For the first time since the city of Ontario has been getting recreational marijuana tax revenues, the Ontario City Council has given its blessing to use some of it for wages — specifically for another full-time police officer.

The Ontario City Council, including the current council in the past has stood firm on not using those revenues for wages, in the event the revenues got smaller or went away. In this year’s budget session, when the committee was considering how to spend those revenues for the 2022-23 fiscal year, Finance Director Kari Ott reminded members that the city wanted to avoid using those taxes for wages.



Tags

Load comments