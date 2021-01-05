Recreation director offers details on Ontario’s pool

In a phone interview in late December, Andrew Maeda, director of the Ontario Recreation District and member of the Ontario Recreation District’s pool committee, stated that he is “looking to build large community support” on behalf of the pool project.
Maeda said the Recreation District was “formed because community members realized what an asset that it is.”
In August of 2020, the Recreation District Board voted to approve a plan to renovate the Ontario Aquatic Center, which has been long-shuttered, into an outdoor pool following the recommendation by the district’s pool committee.
On behalf of the pool project, Maeda said that following a community survey, the results revealed that 82% of respondents believed the city should be a part of the project, 7% did not think the city should be involved and 10% did not want the city involved because of “possible mismanagement.”
“I think Ontario is in good hands,” stated Maeda in response to the survey results.
He also wanted to note that the district has received “overwhelming responses on Facebook” in regard to the pool project.
Maeda explained that the recreation district is currently putting together a “proposed budget” that can be presented early so that the City of Ontario, in formulating its own budget, can determine what can possibly allotted to the district for this project. He plans to present the proposed budget to the Ontario City Council on January 19.
“We’re not looking for long-term support,” added Maeda, “We want to improve relations with the community. Having an asset in the community that they can benefit from.”
What is “Great News”?
Maeda said that starting soon, members of the community can stop by the district’s office during regular business hours and request a free lapel button that simply has “Great News” printed on it.
The purpose of having these buttons, he described, is to “entice other members of the community to ask” more about the recreation district and the pool project, including current and future plans. The first two weeks in January is when he asking members of the community to wear the buttons.
How much is it?
Maeda said that $300,000 a year has been put toward this project and that he expects the district’s savings to amount to “just under” $1 million.
The total estimated cost for the project is somewhere between $2.7 and $3.1 million.
Maeda said that the district will also be asking surrounding cities, such as Fruitland and Nyssa, for contributions similar to those that are being requested of Ontario.
He said that the district is hoping to “minimize our pursuit of small businesses and community members” and said that the “next stop” is corporate foundation donations and pursing grant opportunities.
Maeda said that to reach the project budget by May is a “very optimistic goal” but if it were to happen, “we could break ground this year” otherwise the groundbreaking would take place next May with the pool opening in 2023.
