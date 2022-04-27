Will you be among the volunteers to help out during Serve Day this Saturday? If the answer is “yes,” you are among 950 volunteers anticipated to take part in registered projects throughout the Western Treasure Valley.
According to Evelyn Dame, Serve Day volunteer coordinator, 821 have already registered to help out.
“Vale and Nyssa are doing ‘day of’ sign-in registration so we are quite confident we will be close to 950,” wrote Dame in an email to the Argus on Monday. “Walk-ins the day of are also encouraged and will be accommodated.”
“Dame said that a total of 53 different organizations have signed up, including local businesses and church groups, stating that total is a record for Serve Day.”
“We have 95 projects which is also a record. They vary from building a wheelchair ramp to refurbishing playground equipment (total of 9 parks will have work done on them), landscaping, two residences painted, Payette boys and girls club playground refurbishment, downtown beautification at 3 cities … [and] breakfasts provided in 3 communities.”
The Oregon Community Foundation will also be present for Serve Day, filming at several of these projects for promotional material as part of the foundation’s anticipated NeighbORly campaign.
“We’re sending a videographer to capture some b-roll that we may be able to use in future outreach for OCF,” wrote Stephanie Swanson, foundation vice president of communications, in a separate email Monday. We heard about Community Serves day from members of our volunteer Eastern Oregon Leadership Council, and it sounded like a wonderful opportunity to highlight the many ways that Oregonians show up to help their neighbors.”
Maureen Kenney, foundation public relations manager, added that local foundation council member Kelly Poe will take part in filming for the campaign.
Serve Day kicks off in Ontario at the Malheur County Fairgrounds with check-in and a pancake breakfast from 7:45-9 a.m., with Vale volunteers meeting at Wadleigh Park at 9 a.m.
According to its website, Serve Day 2021 featured 75 projects with help provided by 750 volunteers.
