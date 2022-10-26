VALE — A ribbon-cutting for the new electric vehicle charging station in downtown Vale is planned for Nov. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. The new station will be at the Grand Opera House at 147 Main St. According to information in a news release about the big unveiling, this will be “a new place to stop on the authentic Oregon Trail.”
The site will be called “Rest, Repair, Recharge & Rejuvenate in Downtown Vale."
The set-up includes a free bike repair station with tools and pump and a universal electric vehicle charging station serving all different types of electric vehicles. This charging port is made to accommodate two vehicles.
Aesthetically, this site is emblazoned with exterior displays “celebrating untold stories of Basque families."
Highlighting the historical properties of the city of Vale will be “printed materials in the form of a map.” Each map will have QR codes on it that are scannable with a smartphone and unlock information about 1 of 10 different historical places in Vale, including what the property looked like years before.
Roots in 2013
The Argus reached out to Sandijean Fuson, president of the Drexel H. Foundation, to get some additional background on the new downtown attraction.
“This project had its roots years and years ago,” explained Fuson.
She said that in 2013 that Mike McLaughlin, serving as mayor of Vale at the time, and Scott Fairley, the late Pendleton City Councilor, known for his close ties to eastern Oregon, “got to talking about electric vehicle charging stations” being installed in Vale.
“The first kernels were with those two folks,” said Fuson.
She said in 2016 “tons of public meetings” with business leaders in the area occurred and the idea gathered some more momentum.
Fuson then explained how in 2018, the foundation received a “small grant” that allowed them to have humanities discussions, one of which was themed “creating inclusive communities.”
In 2019, Fuson said that a yearlong project took place in which Vale high school juniors and seniors were handed “an action plan” and they added their ideas.
“The kids took charge,” said Fuson.
She said they started “making connections with Drexel Foundation” and when the bike shop in Vale closed, it further spurred them into action as that business was the only place in town to fix broken bikes and skateboards.
Fuson said she is still surprised how this project started as an idea in 2013 goes to business leaders in 2016 before going to humanities conversations in 2018 to “kids writing it down” in 2019 before receiving letters of support for the project, leading to grant applications being filed.
She credits Frank Yraguen, the Basque Club, the Mural Society, John Breidenbach and Todd Fuller “who supported the vision with letters of support.”
‘A natural partner’
“Cycle Oregon used to come through here [Vale],” said Fuson.
Due to the organization’s connection to Vale and eastern Oregon, she said it seemed like “a natural partner” to work with the foundation on this project. For this reason, one of the grants applied for was Cycle Oregon’s community grants.
Another project partner is Idaho Power, which will be showing the public how to use the electric vehicle charging stations by bringing an electric vehicle to demonstrate with.
“Our work isn’t over when we cut the ribbon,” stated Fuson.
Help in other ways
Fuson said that of all the funding received for this project, “the biggest piece,” not to mention the last piece of the funding puzzle to fall into place came from the Eastern Oregon Border Board Scott Fairley Memorial Edge Grant. Thinking about how the last bit of necessary funding came from a memorial fund set up for one of the people who initiated the idea, she said, “I do get emotional.”
Fuson said that there isn’t a lot of money in eastern Oregon, but “people help out in other ways.”
