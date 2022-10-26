VALE — A ribbon-cutting for the new electric vehicle charging station in downtown Vale is planned for Nov. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. The new station will be at the Grand Opera House at 147 Main St. According to information in a news release about the big unveiling, this will be “a new place to stop on the authentic Oregon Trail.”

The site will be called “Rest, Repair, Recharge & Rejuvenate in Downtown Vale."



