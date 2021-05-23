ONTARIO — Origins Faith Community, a local faith-based organization and one of the entities working with the transitional housing shelter in Ontario, offered COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics free of charge for a couple hours on Friday morning.
One of the event’s organizers, Sandy Kimball, explained how Origins partnered with Malheur County Health Department to provide vaccinations to members of the community. She said that the event is open to anyone who wants to be vaccinated, however, the primary focus is on the community’s homeless population.
“Even having one person is a good turnout,” said Kimball.
She also noted that lunch was offered and anyone who received a vaccination also received a $25 gift card to either Jacksons Food Stores or Mallard Grocery.
The event was originally supposed to include haircuts free of charge for the duration of the event explained Kimball, but the volunteer was sick and unable to make it in.
She said that there are many services available through Origins Faith Community Outreach Organization including: food boxes, personal hygiene kits, laundry vouchers, counseling services, job application assistance and much more.
Communicable Disease Program Coordinator Angie Gerrard with Malheur County Health Department explained that two vaccines were offered at the event, the one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson and the Moderna vaccine, which does require a second dose, or booster shot, at a later date.
She said that the event was going well and they just had “several people come by” to be vaccinated.
“We’ve got plenty of vaccine,” said Gerrard.
