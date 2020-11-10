Delgado returns for second speed clinic

Delgado observes youth sprinting during his speed clinic on Oct. 31. The event was Delgado's second this year and was planned through the Ontario Recreation District. 

 Nik Streng | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO

Malheur County being one of five counties in the state to see a new change to gathering rules means that the Ontario Recreation District is also closing its doors until the county is allowed to have bigger groups.

While the doors are closed, the Recreation District is not just waiting by.

On Tuesday, the Recreation District posted the “Ontario Rec District Improvement Survey” which can be found at bit.ly/RecDistSurvey. The survey asks patrons about their favorite programs and what improvements they’d like to see in the district.

At the beginning of the survey, there is a not that the survey is not about the Aquatic Center. The Ontario Recreation District Board has already voted on the plan for the future aquatic center.

“The pool project is happening. This is GREAT NEWS!” the survey reads.

The Ontario Recreation District’s website can be found at ontariorecdistrict.com

