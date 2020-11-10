ONTARIO
Malheur County being one of five counties in the state to see a new change to gathering rules means that the Ontario Recreation District is also closing its doors until the county is allowed to have bigger groups.
While the doors are closed, the Recreation District is not just waiting by.
On Tuesday, the Recreation District posted the “Ontario Rec District Improvement Survey” which can be found at bit.ly/RecDistSurvey. The survey asks patrons about their favorite programs and what improvements they’d like to see in the district.
At the beginning of the survey, there is a not that the survey is not about the Aquatic Center. The Ontario Recreation District Board has already voted on the plan for the future aquatic center.
“The pool project is happening. This is GREAT NEWS!” the survey reads.
The Ontario Recreation District’s website can be found at ontariorecdistrict.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.