From the inside of the Ontario Aquatic Center, the wooden beams that hold up the roof of the building are marked with years of wear. Ontario Recreation District Director Andrew Maeda said Friday afternoon that he wants to make sure those beams are structurally safe before any changes are made at the pool.

ONTARIO — Ahead of its upcoming pool committee meeting, the Ontario Recreation District has launched a survey to see what members of the community would like when it comes to reopening the Ontario Aquatic Center.

The pool in Ontario has been closed since 2013, and the Recreation District is currently working with Design West Architects on plans to renovate it for future use. Options for the pool include both indoor (year-round use) and outdoor (seasonal) options with a range of pricing from $2.5 million to $4.2 million.

The next meeting of the Ontario Recreation District’s Pool Committee will be on Thursday at 7 p.m.

