ONTARIO — Ahead of its upcoming pool committee meeting, the Ontario Recreation District has launched a survey to see what members of the community would like when it comes to reopening the Ontario Aquatic Center.
The pool in Ontario has been closed since 2013, and the Recreation District is currently working with Design West Architects on plans to renovate it for future use. Options for the pool include both indoor (year-round use) and outdoor (seasonal) options with a range of pricing from $2.5 million to $4.2 million.
The next meeting of the Ontario Recreation District’s Pool Committee will be on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.