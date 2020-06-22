ONTARIO -- With summer temperatures rising, the Ontario Recreation District has announced the Ontario Splash Park is getting ready to reopen its doors.
According to Ontario Recreation District Executive Director Andrew Maeda, the Splash Park is planning to open on Friday. The Splash Park has been closed since Sept. 2.
The last thing keeping the Splash Park from opening is the construction taking place for the bathrooms at the skate park, which is adjacent to the Splash Park.
"We simply cannot have the public within the facility while construction with large equipment is being used.
The Ontario Splash Park was originally scheduled to open on May 25 (Memorial Day) but that was delayed due to the pandemic brought on by the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
In order to abide by state guidelines related to the virus, the recreation district will be conducting routine cleanings of chairs and the restrooms at the Splash Park.
Patrons will also be required to sign in and provide basic information in the case that the recreation district must communicate with local health authorities. There is also a COVID-19 waiver that must be filled out, Maeda said.
A new cost
While there was no admission cost to the Splash Park in 2019, the Ontario Recreation District has added a $1 charge for anyone who is over 6 years old to enter the facility.
The recreation district is also offering season passes for $30 for unlimited visits and there is a $8 punch card that is good for 10 visits to the Splash Park.
According to a news release from Maeda, the decision to charge an entrance fee is due to upkeep of the facility and to make sure that patrons are using it properly.
"The decision to charge this year is due to several situations in the previous year regarding individuals entering and using the facility to bathe, change, or misuse the facility by wearing incorrect attire while immersed in the water," the news release reads.
