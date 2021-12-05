ONTARIO — On Friday afternoon, it looked like Santa’s workshop at a warehouse storing most of the donations that have come in for this year’s holiday charity drive that is expected to help out about 600 people in need throughout the Western Treasure Valley.
Rich Contreras, president of the Help Them To Hope board, who has volunteered with the organization for 28 years, was putting together one of the last handful of bikes for toddlers that were purchased from Albertsons. Bikes were also purchased from Walmart and some were donated to the cause and refurbished by inmates at Snake River Correctional Institution. Overall there are about 450 bicycles that will go into the hands of those in need — mostly children, but some adults, too, according to warehouse manager David Lirgg.
On Friday, Lirgg explained how volunteering for the drive over the years has been “really good for my heart.”
“I come home tired, but I know what I’m doing it for, and what we’re doing it for is making memories,” he said through tears.
Lirgg said some families who wouldn’t normally be able to gather for the holidays, due to lack of food or presents, were able to do that because of the charitable donations.
He explained how it made such an impact on him in early years to help make deliveries and see the conditions of the homes of many of those who get assistance through the drive. These are low-income people, most of whom are getting social services through the Oregon Department of Human Services, or Western Idaho Community Action Partnership in Payette.
Ahead of Saturday’s application deadline, a committee, including Contreras and Lirgg’s wife, Paula — a retired program manager from WICAP, was meeting to go over the applications that had come in so far to determine who would qualify and what they needed.
As has been done for several years now, local schools have hosted canned-food drives.
“This looks to be one one of the biggest years,” said Steve Dominguez, vice-president of the nonprofit’s board. “The support from schools has been tremendous — they are excited about getting cans for the program.”
On Thursday, they picked up 6,000 cans from Fruitland High School, and there are 10 more schools to pick up donations from.
Contreras said Ontario schools believe they have twice that much.
That is just one area that the owner of Steve’s Hometown Toyota oversees for the charity drive.
Every year for the past 32 years, Dominguez hosts an event dubbed the Hometown Community Benefit, which includes an auction and golf tournament, and lots of support from vendors.
The monies raised from that event pour into local nonprofits, including the Ho-Ho Express in Weiser, the Next Chapter Food Pantry in Ontario, the Elks Lodge and Help Them To Hope. For the latter of these, this year’s fundraiser enabled the purchase of 375 bicycles and more than $19,000 in toys.
Lirgg said that each child will get two toys and then “filler gift items,” such as blankets, gloves, scarves, perfume or cologne.
Due to supply chain shortages across the nation, there was an early start on shopping for bicycles this year, starting the endeavor in November.
Another area that Dominguez oversees is getting bulk food donations. This includes 3-pound bags of apples from Henggeler Packing in Fruitland, 3-pound bags of Onions from Haun Packing in Weiser and 5-pound bags of potatoes from Larry Maxa in Weiser. Families get one bag each of those fruit and vegetables.
Additionally, Hometown typically gets turkeys for the food boxes. Normally they get 700, with 350 going directly to the Oregon Food Bank and the other half toward the charity drive. This year, however, they couldn’t get that many turkeys. So, they got hams, instead. And for the Oregon Food Bank, they purchased 350 $20 gift cards.
“On behalf of Hometown, I want to say that we’re proud to be a part of the project,” Dominguez said, offering thanks to the community for making the Hometown benefit successful each year.
Being part of the charity drive is something Dominguez says he looks forward to every year, saying that as a business-owner in Ontario, Fruitland and Weiser, he feels it is important for he and his staff to give back and spend time in November and December to help out.
“It’s like a second job,” he said, adding that it was very time consuming.
However, the effort is worth it.
“It’s very rewarding when you walk into that floor and see [about] 700 boxes and know that many people in the community are in need,” Dominguez said. “It’s overwhelming.”
In addition to food boxes for the charity drive, Lirgg said they also put together about 120 food boxes for people who receive meals on wheels, and as such, sort out food donations into a special stack for them.
There are a team of volunteers at work behind the scenes ahead of the drive that pick up donations — doing so daily as December wears on, sort those goods, stack them and get them ready to put into boxes.
There are many businesses who also help out with the cause, and that includes Dutch Bros Coffee, which is going to be picking a day this month during which they will donate $1 from every drink toward Help Them To Hope.
Other help comes from Murakami Produce, who donates a forklift, “which I couldn’t do this without,” said Lirgg. Additionally, Pro Rental loans propane heaters to keep the warehouse warm, Farmers Supply Co-Op gives use of their trucks, a nearby business owner is sharing warehouse space for more bikes and Ontario Mayor Riley Hill for the second time donated his building for the warehouse to store all the donations.
“Almost every business in town” is helping in some way,” Contreras said.
There is still plenty of time to find a drop box or giving tree and make a donation ahead of delivery day, which is slated for Dec. 16.
For more information, visit www.helpthemtohopecharity.org or phone Treasurer Laura Watts at (208) 740-4166.
