Four-thousand gallons of water will start making its way through the features at the Ontario splash park on Friday, which will be the opening day of the season, which typically stretches from Memorial Day to Labor Day, weather — and pandemic mandates — dependent. However, this year, COVID-19 will not require park users to wear masks, and reduced occupancy limits will be lifted. It is noteworthy that occupancy limits were never reached, according to Andrew Maeda, executive director for the Ontario Recreation District. This is due to people cycling in and out every couple of hours during that 8-hour window of opening.
Prices remain the same as last year, according to Riley Helmick, program director. Additionally, those who are unable to afford the admission cost can get a scholarship application from the Rec District office.
Building skills for young workers
There will be six total employees working at the splash park this year, with four total who will be like managers, three of whom are local high school students, according to Maeda.
One of those high school students has been there for three years, Maeda said. Those who work at the splash pad undergo Red Cross training for First Aid and CPR, and there also is mechanical room training, Helmic said.
It was a “big deal” to get them trained to manage chlorine, muriatic acid and UV filters, Maeda said.
“It’s really important to keep water sanitary for our community,” he said. “They demonstrated good intelligence and really good discipline and focus on learning how to do it correctly.”
As such, those employees monitor chemical levels and alert Maeda if any tests indicate the water needs treated.
In addition to those youth, youth in the Oregon Youth Corps have been helping out at the splash park and other facilities around town. Maeda said the program, which is under the direction of Victor Flores, is for at-risk youth, who have been identified in our community.
“They are good kids, they don’t necessarily have the support at home,” he said, adding that he hoped our community can find a way to support them in finding jobs that will help them build skills to get jobs after they complete the program.
“We are looking at how we can interact and build on those skills, so they can get a job out of high school.”
Rent some shade
In addition to going to the facility while it is open, there are options for people to rent out one of the shade structures. In that scenario, the park would still be open to the public and then the pergola would be reserved.
There also is the opportunity to rent out the whole facility, which Maeda said they try to avoid, as they like the entire community to have access. However, when they do rent out the whole facility there is no mid-day option; it either must be the top half or bottom half of the day, so the community still has a good amount of time to access the splash park. Aiken Elementary will be taking its students to the facility for its end of year party, and will be doing the half-day option for that time period.
There also is a party room, however, Maeda said they kind of discourage use of that right now, as accessing the splash park from there is not currently easy.
A Splash Park Reservation Dates button is available on the Ontario Recreation District website near the top right of the page for those who want to check for partial closures before going. So far, there are four closures listed: from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and has other four-hour closures listed on June 13 and July 11.
Land survey for the pool
Ontario Recreation District is still working on reopening the pool, with officials checking off the list of things that need to be done along the way. Right now, they are waiting on a land survey, according to Maeda. There is no set date for that to be done, he said, but the hope is “sooner than later.” Once that is complete, architectural engineers and the construction manager performing at-risk services will be able to get a foundation to begin developing a design. At that point, it would also help set the foundation for fundraisers, Maeda says.
“To this point, the cost is only a rough estimate from the engineers,” he said. “No discredit to them, but we want to guarantee a maximum price” before seeking funding and donations. Even with that guarantee, he says the price can still change due to things that may be discovered along the way. However, his hope is to put 80% of the maximum price as a down payment to begin the project.
At last check in January, the estimated cost was between $2.7 Million and $3.1 Million.
Last year, a lot of fundraising was re-purposed for COVID and Black Lives Matter, including a historical grant from the Meyer-Memorial Trust, Maeda said. As such, they hope grants will come back, but they wouldn’t be available until Jan. 1, 2022.
“We don’t want to give out information to our community or ask for donations if we don’t have all the information really set in stone,” he said, which includes
Gauging what the community wants
Recreation District officials are still looking for feedback from the community regarding what they would like to see. This is being done through a survey, which which is available online at http://bit.ly/ORD_NewPrograms.
To date, there have been only 60 responses.
To meet a competence level on a survey, Maeda said they need 400 to 450 responses, which would give somewhat accurate information for our community.
The survey is “really important,” he said. “I really encourage people to fill it out and give the best feedback.”
Of the responses so far, there has been a lot of good feedback, Meada said. All thoughts and ideas will be relayed to the city so it can be considered for the parks master plan.
One of the main goals for the Ontario Recreation District right now is getting new programs going for seniors and adults.
To start, for individuals 65 and older, there will be Better Bones and Balance and Chair Yoga classes June 1-3, with other offerings continuing the entire month of June. This will include programs, such as Silver Sneakers, Silver and Fit and Renew and Active.
In July, officials are gearing up to offer adult programming, too. This might include activities such as slow-pitch softball or co-ed basketball league. It’s hard to plan too far ahead for full programs as adults of all ages are busy. However, Maeda said they will likely build small tournaments geared around those activities around town. The hope, he said, is that leagues will be born out of that.
“We are glad to just be open and be able to offer programs again,” Maeda said, nothing they opened up on the first year, then closed them down for “roughly a year” due to the pandemic. “So this is the real first time of getting through a year of running programs. We’re excited to keep it again.”
