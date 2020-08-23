ONTARIO
The mother of a fallen local hero is seeking to honor his memory in a big way, as she prepares for time to reunite her with her son. Gold Star mother Janice Sue Page earner her designation when her son, Sgt. Joshua Brennan, was killed in action in Asadabad, Afghanistan in 2007. Today, she is raising funds to take a ride with local chapters of the Patriot Guard Riders, seeking to ensure dignity and respect for our nation’s fallen heroes. Brennan was an Ontario native, who graduated from Ontario High School in 2003. Page shared her experience preparing for her ride with the Riders in a phone conversation with the Argus on Aug. 18.
“When my son was killed in 2007, the Patriot Guard was instrumental in protecting the family from the media,” said Page. “Whenever we were escorted anywhere, it was always the Patriot Guard that escorted us everywhere … They’ve been instrumental in supporting me for years.”
Page was in Ontario, where she lived prior to Brennan’s death, when she got the news of him being captured and killed by the Taliban.
“After he was rescued … he died in medivac,” said Page.
Page in turn is facing her own demise. Earlier this year, Page was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer, which had spread elsewhere in her body. She has been told she has up to nine months to live.
“I’ve been living my life to the fullest, kind of like that song [‘Live like you were dying’ by Tim McGraw]; Even though Josh was mortally injured and there’s no way he couldn’t have been going through some horrible, horrible pain, once they’re gone … It’s the families are the ones that have to go on and live with the pain and the trauma. I’m the lucky one, I’m the one who gets to fill my bucket list, that’s exactly what I’m doing.”
Page has teamed with Debbie Stagner, a ride captain for the Northwest Chapter of the Patriot Guard, and Smokie Parrack, a district captain, both living in Portland. In a separate phone conversation on Aug. 18, Stagner said she met Page at an open house Page held for Brennan in Philomath, Ore. in 2007 where she learned of Page’s double sacrifice for our country.
“She went through living hell losing her son, and she was in the service herself. She’s put a lot out for our country, not only with the son being killed but her own service.”
Stagner recalled the day she received the text message which led to this effort.
“She remembered the day that I said ‘If you ever need anything, she’s got a swan coming to [her].’ She goes, ‘I have stage four cancer. Liver cancer.’”
Stagner said the conversation entailed Page declining chemotherapy after suffering through it previously. When Page asked how to join the Riders, Stagner got her going.
“It’s not that hard to become a Patriot Guard,” said Stagner.
As Page has prepared for her ride with the Riders, she and Stagner determined she would need a motorcycle with three wheels, often called trikes. Stagner has been helping Page by sourcing a trike for her, and is now seeking to raise $10,000 to cover this cost. With this covered, Page will have the trike free and clear.
“The nice thing [about] Janice being military on her own is she doesn’t even have to pay for tags for it.”
“I had expected to purchase the [trike] and stuff,” said Page of Stagner and Parrack’s willingness to help.
In riding with the Riders, Page seeks to honor other families who have lost sons and daughters to combat.
“There will be other soldiers killed in the war on terror, and they will be soldiers from this area … and there will be veterans pass [away] that the Patriot Guard will support and ride for and stand behind. I just want to be part of that and pay it forward with my respect, because they did so much for me.”
According to Stagner, members of the Riders intend to adorn the bike with images of Brennan, some of his medals and other mementos to turn it into a rolling memorial to the fallen service member.
The last thing Page needs once she takes delivery of the trike is a motorcycle license. Due to COVID-19, appointments with the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicles department proved difficult to get. But she is getting in.
“The ability to ride with the Patriot Guard, that was huge on my bucket list,” said Page.
Presently living in Philomath, Page said she has previously donated her time to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland by bringing her dog ‘Ted E. Bear’ to provide therapy dog visits to their young patients.
“We would go twice a month,” said Page. “It just make such a big difference in their lives and their wellness, physically and emotionally [and] mentally.”
She has had to back off of the therapy dog visits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since conducted virtual dog visits through a video sharing application.
Page said when she passes, the trike will most likely be handed down to Brennan’s brother, Robert Keyes of Caldwell. She said it is her hope as well as his stepfather Jared Cutler’s hope that Brennan’s memory will endure far beyond her time.
“He far exceeded our expectations,” said Page.
Page has a message of gratitude to those who are either now or are planning to serve our country on the front lines.
“Thank you for having the desire to serve your country. Thank you for the desire to protect your nation and everybody. Be the best you can be. Make your country proud. Make good decisions. Be responsible. Listen to your chain of command. Never falter from honesty [and] integrity … Support the presidency and its cabinets, whether you agree or disagree with what’s transpiring in the White House.”
Page also wishes to express gratitude to the Ontario community for their efforts to honor Brennan’s memory.
