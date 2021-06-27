NYSSA — As the irrigation season comes to the end of June and heads into July, the drought and heat are showing their impacts on farmers and crops.
As temperatures have risen into the 90s, with some 100s and several days of 100-plus degree temperatures expected this week, the demand for water has risen above the irrigations system’s capacity to deliver, according to Jay Chamberlin, manager of the Owyhee Irrigation District. For that reason water is having to be rationed to growers.
“Demand is extremely high,” he said. “Every crop needs a drink. We can’t meet what they are asking for.”
He noted that the Owyhee project is designed to deliver so much water per acre foot.
The allotment for the season is still 3 acre feet, which Chamberlin said he expects will last into the fill, but some growers will run out early, depending on their crops and irrigation schedule.
Another problem the district is facing is at its pumping stations, because of the low water in the Snake River. Because of this, Chamberlin said the river was not flushed out during spring runoff and his staff at the pumping stations are battling aquatic plants to keep them from plugging up the pumps.
In the Jordan Valley area, rancher Bob Skinner wrote in an email thatm while the current drought may be bad, “we have certainly seen worse.”
Skinner said he is hopeful the ranches will have enough stock water to make it through most of the years on the Bureau of Land Management allotment.
“We know our late water [irrigation] will probably be short, but we’ve been getting rain here in Jordan Valley that many of our neighbors haven’t been fortunate enough to have,” Skinner said. And, “as far as our hay crop is concerned it looks like we are going to have a bumper crop. Possibly our fall pasture situation may be pretty short. Fortunately, we did buy some irrigated pasture before it became evident that things were going to be so tough.”
