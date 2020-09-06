MALHEUR COUNTY
A bill supported by Malheur County ranchers and others to protect the Owyhee Canyonlands, as well as keep the area open for cattle grazing, is scheduled for hearing in the U.S. Senate on Sept. 16, according to a story filed by Oregon New Service. However that date was not confirmed by Senate staff.
The Malheur Community Empowerment of the Owyhee Act is the result of an initiative by the Owyhee Basin Stewardship Coalition, Malheur County ranchers and supporters, to prevent the designation of more than 2 million aces in the county as a monument in the waning days of the Obama administration.
If passed, the bill will designate about 1 million acres as wilderness, free from human development, according to a summary of the proposed bill, and about 1 million would be designated for multiple use. All land covered by the act would be managed to improve health.
Members of the coalition organized to develop a plan for management of the region in central and southern Malheur County to protect the natural resources, environment and the local cattle industry to prevent an another attempt for a monument in the future.
Sponsor of the bill is U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, who has been working on the bill at the request of the ranchers, and has been mediating the negotiations between the ranchers and proponents of the monument designation.
Andy Bentz, secretary of the Stewardship Coalition, said he was unaware of the hearing date, as more work was needed to done in the bill to clarify some the wording. “Ranchers are not comfortable with vagueness,” he said.
